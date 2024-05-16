Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend
TORONTO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (the "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.06667 for each Preferred share ($0.800 annualized). Distributions are payable June 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at May 31, 2024.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.95 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $11.62 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $19.57 per unit.
The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.
|Distribution Details
|Class A Share (LFE)
|$0.10000
|Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B)
|$0.06667
|Record Date:
|May 31, 2024
|Payable Date:
|June 10, 2024
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.lifesplit.com
info@quadravest.com