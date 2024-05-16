Spatial Data Logic and Carahsoft Partner to Modernize Public Sector Workflows

Company’s Comprehensive Municipal Management Solution Now Available to Government Agencies Nationwide

SOMERSET, N.J. and RESTON, Va., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spatial Data Logic (SDL), a SaaS provider of workflow automation and digital transformation solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as SDL’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s industry-leading SaaS offering, SDL Connect, available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

SDL’s cutting-edge municipal management software, SDL Connect, integrates cloud-based software, citizen engagement platforms and mobile applications. This offering gives municipalities the ability to work efficiently from anywhere while ensuring citizen’s needs and expectations are met. SDL Connect’s digital form builder delivers both predefined workflows and the flexibility to create forms and associate processes for use cases at any level of complexity. The software spans a variety of municipal departments, processes and functions, helping municipalities and their residents come together by providing local Governments with visibility across departments and streamlined workflow for staff and residents with self-service access to critical services.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft and leverage its established reputation to expand the availability of SDL’s solutions in the Public Sector market,” said Bryan Proctor, CEO of SDL. “This partnership ensures procuring SDL Connect will be less burdensome for our Government customers nationwide, empowering agencies to serve their constituents effectively and securely.”

In January, SDL announced a strategic partnership with Google Public Sector to help bolster SDL Connect with next-gen technologies like the Vertex AI Platform, Document AI, key analytics products such as BigQuery, Looker and more. These integrations help further SDL's goal of automating Public Sector workflows, managing complex information online and helping citizens navigate Government processes. SDL serves over 250 agencies supporting more than 5 million citizens, with solutions powered by Google Cloud.

“With the addition of SDL to our Customer Experience and Engagement portfolio, we can empower Government agencies with practical and valuable solutions and enable constituents to engage with the Government efficiently,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Today, more citizens are interacting with agencies virtually than ever before, highlighting the importance of providing digital services. Carahsoft is looking forward to working with SDL and our reseller partners to ensure the Public Sector has access to innovative CE/CX technologies that allow them to meet the needs of all stakeholders seamlessly and effectively.”

SDL Connect is available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (571) 591-6210 or SpatialDataLogic@carahsoft.

About Spatial Data Logic

Spatial Data Logic is a leading provider of municipal management software. Built on 26 years of best practices, Spatial Data Logic's software streamlines municipal operations, increases transparency between departments, and enhances citizen services. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, Spatial Data Logic serves over 250 government agencies and 5 million citizens. Visit SDL at www.spatialdatalogic.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience and Engagement, MultiCloud, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

