Douglas Dynamics Announces CEO Transition

President & CEO Bob McCormick Retiring from the Company in July; Current Chairman Jim Janik will Assume Interim President & CEO role

MILWAUKEE, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America’s premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced the start of a CEO transition process.



Robert McCormick (Bob) has informed the Board of Directors of his intention to retire from the company and the Board of Directors in July 2024, after 20 years of service. Upon his retirement, Mr. McCormick will remain as a consultant to the Company to assist with the leadership transition through the end of 2024.

Current Chairman of the Board of Directors, James L. Janik (Jim), is returning as Executive Chairman. Upon Mr. McCormick’s retirement, Mr. Janik will become Interim President & CEO. The Board of Directors is evaluating both internal and external candidates for permanent CEO.

“We are immensely grateful to Bob for his exceptional leadership, personal integrity, and dedicated service to the company over the past 20 years,” noted Executive Chairman, Jim Janik. “His strategic approach, commitment to excellence, and business acumen, have left an indelible mark on the organization and its employees. Having worked closely with Bob, I know he will be greatly missed, and we are all pleased he has agreed to assist with the management transition.”

Janik added, “As Chairman, I have remained fully engaged with the business and I am pleased to rejoin the team to help chart the next stage of our development. I am committed to staying in the Interim CEO role until we have the right person in place to lead the Company into the future.”

President & CEO Bob McCormick commented, “It has been an absolute privilege to lead Douglas Dynamics for the past five years and be part of the Company’s growth and development over the past two decades. We have assembled a remarkable group of people, and I am pleased to be leaving the Company in such great hands.”

James L. Janik Bio

James L. Janik previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Dynamics from 2000 to 2018. He has been a Director of the Company since 2000 and became Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2014. Mr. Janik joined the Company in 1992 as Director of Sales of Western Products. He also served as General Manager of our Western Products division from 1994 to 2000, and Vice President of Marketing and Sales from 1998 to 2000.

Prior to joining Douglas Dynamics, Mr. Janik was the Vice President of Marketing and Sales of Sunlite Plastics Inc. and spent eleven years at John Deere Company in a number of key marketing, sales and production management positions.

About Douglas Dynamics

Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America’s premier manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 75 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which includes the up-fit of market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON® brand, and the DEJANA® brand and its related sub-brands.

