IT Nation Announces Finalist Companies for the PitchIT Class of 2024

Three contestants from this group will present their innovative solutions on stage at IT Nation Connect 2024; winners receive $100K in prize money

TAMPA, Fla., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Nation , a global community of peers, thought leaders, and experts dedicated to elevating the IT ecosystem to new heights, is pleased to announce the companies selected as finalists to compete in the PitchIT program . Established in 2018, PitchIT is a startup incubation competition that allows innovators to showcase potential offerings that can be built or integrated into the ConnectWise ecosystem. The competition aims to improve the efficiency, profitability, and security of ConnectWise's more than 44,000 MSP partners. By fostering collaboration and investment in partner growth, PitchIT facilitates faster innovation and synergies between ConnectWise and its partners, ultimately driving the advancement of ConnectWise partners.



Participating companies will participate in a 16-week business transformation course, co-marketing efforts with ConnectWise through webinars aimed at the manager service provider (MSP) space. To increase partner visibility, participating companies will be listed on the ConnectWise Marketplace, where they will have the opportunity to grow their MRR by up to 50%, increase lead generation by 40% and shorten sales cycles by 30%.

Close to 100 companies from seven different countries have participated in the PitchIT competitions from 2018 to present. The following 26 companies have been selected as the 2024 class:

Throughout the competition, thought leaders within the MSP space will serve as “Cameo Coaches” to provide guidance and feedback to participating companies. The judges will evaluate each solution based on product innovation, value proposition, GTM strategy, contribution to the industry, and likelihood of success in order to narrow down the three finalists.

“We’re thrilled to announce this year’s PitchIT cohort," said Sean Lardo, ConnectWise Evangelist. “PitchIT participants provide crucial innovation to the channel as a whole and have seen significant success in the past, including increases in revenue, shortened sales cycles, and even new acquisitions and fundraising rounds. We’re looking forward to introducing this year’s solutions to our partner ecosystem and beginning the judging process to crown this year’s winner as part of our efforts to bring greater security and profitability to the MSP community.”

The finalists selected from this group will be invited to present their solutions on the center stage at IT Nation Connect on November 6-8, 2024. The first-place winner will receive $70,000 in prize money and the second-place winner will receive $30,000. The three 2023 finalists realized a 200% increase in closed deals during the competition.

“We tremendously value the opportunity for exposure that the PitchIT competition provides to up-and-coming startups in the channel,” said Brian Doyle, co-Founder and CEO at Essex, CT-based vCIOToolbox and second place PitchIT 2023 winner. “The structure of the PitchIT competition provides a clear way for us to continue showcasing our product and receive the feedback we need to make it the most successful addition possible to the channel community.”

About IT Nation

The IT Nation is a vibrant and inclusive community that brings together the brightest minds from Managed Solution Providers (MSPs) and IT channel vendors worldwide. Our shared culture, rooted in the Go-Giver philosophy, enables us to harness collective wisdom for mutual growth. Our mission is to empower individuals who align with this worldview by providing purpose-built tools and success frameworks. These resources are designed to help our members define goals, create strategic plans, and execute with precision. At IT Nation, we are dedicated to cultivating an environment where innovation, education, planning, accountability, and celebration serve as the pillars of success. The IT Nation inspires excellence, collaboration fuels advancement, and shared success drives us toward our mission: Wise Together, Rise Together. Learn more at connectwise.com/theitnation .