Caleb Smith Joins Gordon Brothers as Managing Director, North America Real Estate Services

Boston, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caleb Smith has joined Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, as Managing Director, North America Real Estate Services.

In this role, Smith oversees Real Estate Services’ daily operations through the implementation of streamlined processes, procedures and methodologies and enhancing the operational platform to provide full life cycle portfolio optimization services to retail, office, commercial and industrial clients.

Based in Nashville, Smith has over 15 years of experience in corporate real estate leadership developing and executing real estate go-to-market strategies that align with corporate growth and optimization objectives. Prior to joining Gordon Brothers, Smith was a senior director of new store development and enterprise real estate at Bridgestone Americas, and he previously held senior positions at Dollar General Corporation.

“As we continue to expand our real estate services business in North America, we are excited Caleb has joined Gordon Brothers to help us facilitate and implement holistic, integrated solutions to clients and partners across our service offerings,” said Frank Morton, Chief Investment Officer at Gordon Brothers. “We are the only firm with integrated multi-asset solutions across real estate, inventory, furniture, fixtures & equipment and supply chain and an industry leader in portfolio optimization across the entire commercial real estate industry.”

“I’m excited to join Gordon Brothers and help continue expanding our business,” said Smith. “In leveraging the breadth and depth of experience across our real estate, retail, commercial and industrial, go-to-market and lending teams, it allows us to better serve clients in every sector.”

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing, and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment, and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

