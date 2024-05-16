Backblaze Plugs Into Internet2 to Expand Service for Research and Education Institutions

New Internet2 industry membership, Cloud Scorecard, and peered connection provide compliant, performant cloud storage for fast-growing datasets

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the leading specialized storage cloud, today announced it has joined Internet2 , a non-profit advanced technology community that delivers tailored solutions and a high-speed national network dedicated to research and education. This new collaboration includes:



Connecting the Backblaze Storage Cloud to Internet2's network as part of the Internet2 Peer Exchange (I2PX) program.

program. Participating in the Internet2 Cloud Scorecard to offer research and educational institutions relevant detail on Backblaze’s security, compliance, and technology specifications aligned with community standards.

Internet2 enables research and educational institutions to move large quantities of data quickly. Its members include 330 U.S. colleges and universities, as well as regional research and education networks, nonprofit and government organizations, and industry members that support the community’s education, research, and service missions.

Hundreds of institutions in the higher education and research space already rely on Backblaze for storing and using their data and protecting endpoints. However, many other organizations require data transmission via Internet2 for new cloud solutions. For these organizations, Backblaze’s participation in Internet2’s community and I2PX program provides secure data storage with less latency and a lower cost.

“Backblaze is a welcome addition to the Internet2 member community, where trusted collaboration and innovation intersect,” said Mike Erickson, Associate Vice President for Community Engagement at Internet2. “With their active participation in initiatives like the Internet2 Cloud Scorecard and Internet2 Peer Exchange, Backblaze delivers new solutions and expertise to support immediate and evolving community needs in the cloud.”

Data storage challenges for research and educational institutions include frequent ransomware attacks, constrained budgets, complicated compliance and regulatory requirements, and exponentially growing datasets. Previously, much of their data has been trapped on aging on-prem storage or stored with restrictive, high-priced legacy cloud providers, forcing administrators to choose between protecting data and funding new research programs. Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage’s S3 compatible object storage, at one-fifth the cost of other providers with 3x free egress, enables these institutions to affordably secure all of their data and meet compliance needs without sacrificing performance.

“Backblaze’s participation in the I2PX program helps leading research and academic institutions do more with their data with less time and effort,” said Chris Opat, Senior Vice President of Cloud Operations at Backblaze. “We look forward to expanding our service for this community and helping them solve the technological issues that are currently holding back their world changing efforts.”

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With over three billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with more than 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com .

About Internet2

Internet2® is a non-profit, member-driven advanced technology community founded by the nation’s leading higher education institutions in 1996. Internet2 serves 335 U.S. universities, 58 government agencies, 46 regional and state education networks and through them supports more than 80,000 community anchor institutions, over 1,000 InCommon participants, 59 leading corporations working with our community, and 70 national research and education network operators that represent more than 100 countries.

Internet2 delivers a diverse portfolio of technology solutions that leverages, integrates, and amplifies the strengths of its members and helps support their educational, research, and community service missions. Internet2’s core infrastructure components include the nation’s largest and fastest research and education network that was built to deliver advanced, customized services that are accessed and secured by the community-developed trust and identity framework. For more information, visit https://internet2.edu .

