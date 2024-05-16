DP World Expands North American Footprint with New Freight Forwarding Offices in Texas

The strategic expansion to Dallas and Houston strengthens DP World’s regional connectivity and ability to provide seamless end-to-end supply chain solutions across the Americas.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in supply chain solutions, announces a strategic expansion of its North American freight forwarding network with two new offices in Texas. The new locations in Dallas and Houston mark a significant step in enhancing regional connectivity and affirming DP World’s dedication to delivering comprehensive supply chain solutions across the Americas.

These new additions are part of the company’s global expansion of its freight forwarding network, announced earlier this year. As a leading provider of supply chain solutions, DP World has established over 100 new freight forwarding offices globally since mid-2023, including new 15 locations strategically positioned throughout the Americas. This expansion strengthens the company's presence in the region, and builds upon existing operations in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, and Suriname.

Texas is a crucial hub for freight forwarding due to its strategic position in the southern United States. Its proximity to major ports along the Gulf of Mexico and the Mexican border makes it an ideal location for freight moving between the U.S., Mexico, and beyond. Additionally, Texas's robust infrastructure, substantial trade volumes, and economic growth further underscore its importance as a focal point for freight forwarding activities.

Looking ahead, DP World plans to open a total of 180 offices worldwide, complementing its extensive network of more than 430 business units in 86 countries. Future office openings are planned across the United States, Mexico City, Buenos Aires (Argentina), and Itajai (Brazil).

The expansion aligns with increasing demand for robust supply chain control as DP World aims to enhance its freight forwarding capabilities, particularly in air and ocean freight. Leveraging its comprehensive portfolio of global assets, including ports, terminals, warehouses, trucks, rail, and shipping services, DP World seeks to bolster control, resilience, and efficiency throughout the supply chain.

Terry Donohoe, Senior Vice President of Freight Forwarding at DP World Americas, said: “Our focused expansion will provide more value to our customers, enabling seamless access to our network within North America. With decades of trade expertise across the entire supply chain, we are well-positioned to efficiently move goods while ensuring resilience and end-to-end visibility for our customers.”

DP World remains committed to offering a wide range of services, including order and origin management, port handling, and freight management for ocean and air transport, complemented by destination services such as customs clearance, logistics, last-mile delivery, and warehousing. Additionally, DP World provides various value-added services, including embedded trade finance, commodity-specific solutions, and advanced hubs.

As a leading provider of supply chain solutions, DP World has established freight forwarding offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, El Paso (Texas), Laredo (Texas), Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle, Panama City (Panama) and Bogota (Colombia).

