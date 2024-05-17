79-year-old Louisiana author receives national praise for his novel inspired by a real racial reclassification lawsuit
NEW NOVELKENNER, LA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary of Book: A Cajun mob attorney, affectionately known as 'Crow,' challenges Louisiana's segregation laws. Inspired by a real-life 1956 case in New Orleans, Martinez introduces us to a flawed, endearing protagonist with deep roots in the vibrant Cajun culture. Battling the biased laws that legalized segregation, Crow cleverly infuses wit and wisdom in his battle to beat racist politicians and a discriminatory legal system. The ludicrous racial classification case is laid out plainly for readers, highlighting the devastating impacts of racial segregation policies during that era.
Endorsement Quotes:
Kirkus Review, "A gutsy, fearless protagonist leads a novel that challenges the absurdity of segregation laws...Martinez's legal drama, based on a real case in New Orleans, makes the story a lively love letter to the local culture and a damning indictment of the era's racial policies. The author's wry sensibility regarding the legal system's corruption is amusing and illuminating, while the absurdity of Dove's specific case is described in a matter-of-fact, common-sense way... but the unexpected conclusion feels authentic."
Reedsy, "Love it! "'Nola's Black Dove' is a great novel, perfect for fans of sociopolitical fiction like 'To Kill a Mockingbird' and 'Where the Crawdads Sing.' Absolutely worth the read!"
Former and first Louisiana Cajun Governor Edwin Edwards praised past Martinez's books: "Jimmie's novels capture the essence of life in the '50s and '60s Louisiana."
Author's Bio: Martinez is a descendant of French immigrants expelled from Canada in the 1700s. At 79, he draws his ideas for his novels from his formative years growing up in New Orleans during the turbulent '50s and '60s when segregation was the law.
