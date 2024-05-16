Media Toloka event gathers creative community and young activists to promote European integration in Kyiv

On 15 May, the ‘Media Toloka’ event hosted over 80 media professionals, bloggers, journalists, creative personalities, and representatives from state authorities, public organisations and media.

The event aimed to inspire and connect participants, and reinforce the collaborative spirit essential for the Ukrainian media and creative sectors as the nation progresses towards European integration.

The event began with a round table about opportunities for Ukrainian media professionals, bloggers, and representatives of the creative industries.

The round table opened with a welcome from the event organisers and the EU Delegation to Ukraine. Key presentations highlighted EU-funded programmes such as ‘Communicating EU for Ukrainians’ (CEU4U), ‘Creative Europe’, and the ‘Young European Ambassadors’ (YEAs).

Sofiia Yevchenko presented the Young European Ambassadors initiative and its activities in Ukraine, and highlighted EU opportunities available for young people in Ukraine. Sofiia also reflected on a recent study trip to Brussels, organised around Europe Day celebrations, where young activists and content creators from Ukraine had the opportunity to visit EU institutions and to participate in networking activities.

“It was an exciting week filled with insightful discussions, meetings with like-minded colleagues from different countries and the feeling that the whole of Europe supports Ukraine!” Sofiia said. “I returned with the clear understanding that we all are united with the same values, goals and understanding of the future Europe.”

Communication platform ‘Media-Toloka’ is a nationwide initiative for media professionals, bloggers, and opinion leaders in Ukraine.

