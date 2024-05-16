Eighth EU-Moldova Association Council will take place on 21 May in Brussels

The 8th meeting of the EU-Republic of Moldova Association Council will take place in Brussels on 21 May.

The meeting will be chaired by the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Dorin Recean, will lead the Moldovan delegation. The Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, will also participate in the Council.

The meeting is the first since the European Council decided to open accession negotiations with the Republic of Moldova. It will start with a discussion on bilateral relations, focusing on the Republic of Moldova’s EU accession process, and political dialogue and reforms, particularly in the fields of justice, freedom and security. The EU and Moldovan delegations will then continue to exchange on cooperation and convergence in the field of foreign and security policy, and economic and sectoral cooperation, in particular in energy, trade and trade-related matters.

The Association Council will also exchange views on global and regional challenges.

