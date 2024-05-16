YDISTRI's AI Solution is the Secret to Retailers Selling 90% of Unsold Inventory at Full Price

AI platform is the future of retail inventory management for retailers

We are excited to bring this game-changing solution to retailers across North America and enable to them sell what others deem as unsellable inventory — at full price.” — Roland Dzogan, CEO YDISTRI.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retailers are losing billions in unsold inventory. YDISTRI's AI solution turns this 'deadstock' into revenue by redistributing it based on real-time demand.

YDISTRI, an innovative AI-optimized SaaS solution for retail inventory management, is redefining how retail chains address inventory challenges. By intelligently redistributing unsold inventory to real-time demand, YDISTRI empowers retailers to maximize revenue and minimize waste, going far beyond traditional forecasting methods.

"YDISTRI represents the future of retail inventory management - an AI-optimized paradigm shift that finally aligns overstock with real demand to maximize revenue," said Roland Dzogan, CEO of YDISTRI. "We are excited to bring this game-changing solution to retailers across North America and enable to them sell what others deem as unsellable inventory — at full price."

Financial Impact - Key Stats:

• 90% of products redistributed are sold within 2 months.

• 10% increase in net profit margin (up to a 20% increase).

• 10X increase in inventory turnover of low-velocity inventory.

• 30% improvement in working capital.

• 2-5% logistics costs - firmly in control versus 40-50% markdowns.

• Up to 90% of redistributed deadstock sold at full price, increasing net profits up to 20%.

Key Benefits of YDISTRI Include:

• Go Beyond Forecasting: Exceeds traditional forecasting methods to dynamically rebalance inventory based on real-time demand.

• Sell 'Unsellable' Inventory: Eliminate deadstock and slow-moving items by selling them at full price rather than resorting to write-offs or discounting.

• Boost On-Shelf Availability: Ensure consistent availability for hot products network-wide, even during promotions, without additional inventory investment by better utilizing current inventory.

• Expand Retail Footprint: Open new stores at dramatically lower costs without additional inventory investment by reallocating existing inventory.

• Minimize Working Capital: Improve inventory turnover and cashflow with optimized redistribution across retail networks.

• Reduce Logistics Costs: Intelligently reassign stock to high-demand locations, significantly reducing logistics and transportation expenses.

Revolutionizing Retail Inventory Management

Operating globally since 2021, YDISTRI embodies Retail 3.0 through its next-gen SaaS platform. It transcends traditional forecasting methods by seamlessly integrating with existing systems to provide a complete solution for forecasting, replenishment, and intelligent redistribution. The software proactively reallocates overstock to high-demand locations, empowering retailers to sell up to 90% of deadstock or slow-moving items at full price.

# # #

About YDISTRI www.ydistri.com

YDISTRI is an innovative AI-optimized SaaS solution for retail inventory management that transcends traditional forecasting methods. For a complete solution it dynamically rebalances unsold inventory ('deadstock') across locations based on real-time demand. With software seamlessly integrates with existing systems, YDISTRI has revolutionized inventory for clients in the US, Canada, Mexico, UK, EU, and Central Europe since 2019. By predicting trends and intelligently redistributing inventory, YDISTRI empowers retailers to increase sales, lower waste, and navigate today's landscape.