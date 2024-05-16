Magic Software Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

OR YEHUDA, Israel, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) (“the Company”), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Summary Results for the First Quarter 2024 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP Non-GAAP Q1 2024 Q1 2023 % Change Q1 2024 Q1 2023 % Change Revenues $ 130.7 $ 142.4 (8.2%) $ 130.7 $ 142.4 (8.2%) Gross profit $ 36.7 $ 38.9 (5.6%) $ 38.3 $ 40.1 (4.5%) Gross margin 28.1% 27.3% 80 bps 29.3% 28.2% 110 bps Operating income $ 14.4 $ 15.3 (6.0%) $ 18.1 $ 18.5 (1.7%) Operating margin 11.0% 10.8% 20 bps 13.9% 13.0% 90 bps Net income (*) $ 8.8 $ 10.1 (13.0%) $ 11.3 $ 12.6 (10.4%) Diluted EPS $ 0.18 $ 0.21 (14.3%) $ 0.23 $ 0.26 (11.5%) (*) Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the first Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Revenues for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 8.2% to $130.7 million, compared to $142.4 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended March 31, 2023), revenues for the first quarter of 2024 would have decreased by 6.4% to $133.3 million. As described in the pre-announcement of our third quarter results on November 8, 2023, in the third quarter of 2023, we experienced a substantial and unexpected decline in demand for our professional services from several of our important U.S.-based blue-chip customers which, without any advance notification, decided to immediately suspend significant parts of their active time-and-materials-based projects. This reduced demand had a negative impact on our first quarter revenues compared to the same period of the previous year of approximately $20.4 million. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, revenues for the first quarter increase by 4.1%.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 6.0% to $14.4 million, compared to $15.3 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended March 31, 2023), operating income for the first quarter of 2024 would have decreased by 3.7% to $14.8 million.

Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 1.7% to $18.1 million, compared to $18.5 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended March 31, 2023), non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2024 would have reach $18.5 million, same as in the same quarter for the previous year.

Net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 13.0% to $8.8 million, or $0.18 per fully diluted share, compared to $10.1 million, or $0.21 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year. The decrease in our net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders was primarily attributable to the decrease in our operating profit and increase in interest expenses resulting from the increase of bank interest rates and increase in overall financial debt.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 10.4% to $11.3 million, or $0.23 per fully diluted share, compared to $12.6 million, or $0.26 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, amounted to $27.7 million compared to $18.8 million in the same period last year.

As of March 31, 2024, Magic’s cash, cash equivalents and short and long-term bank deposits amounted to $125.9 million and total financial debt amounted to $78.4 million.

Magic is reiterating 2024 annual revenue guidance of between $540 million and $550 million.

Declaration of Dividend for the Second Half of 2023

In accordance with its dividend distribution policy, the Company’s board of directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend in an amount of 20.4 cents per share and in an aggregate amount of approximately $10.0 million, reflecting approximately 70% of its distributable profits for the second half of 2023.

The dividend is payable on July 13, 2024, to all of the Company’s shareholders of record at the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on June 27, 2024.

In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 30% (if the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company’s share capital) or 25% (for all other dividend recipients) of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions.

The dividend will be paid in US dollars on the ordinary shares of Magic Software Enterprises that are traded both on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ Global Select Market

Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software, said: “Despite the slowdown we faced during the second half of 2023 resulting from the headwind facing by some of our customers in certain sectors in the U.S., we see that the vast majority of our customers continues to value our unique proposition and resume to engage us to an increasing degree as a preferred partner for innovative digital transformation initiatives. We eagerly anticipate the fruition of our ongoing efforts in cultivating cutting-edge capabilities that are poised to propel us toward sustained, long-term profitability, thereby delivering enduring value to our esteemed shareholders.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

Magic Software believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic Software’s financial condition and results of operations. Magic Software’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP results. Magic Software urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs;

In-process research and development capitalization and amortization;

Cost of share-based payment;

Costs related to acquisition of new businesses;

The related tax, non-controlling interests’ effects of the above items;

Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions;

Change in deferred tax assets on carry forward tax losses.

Reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Unaudited Revenues $ 130,720 $ 142,440 Cost of Revenues 94,021 103,555 Gross profit 36,699 38,885 Research and development, net 2,793 2,539 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses 19,174 21,164 Increase (decrease) in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions 306 (165 ) Total operating expenses 22,273 23,538 Operating income 14,426 15,347 Financial expenses, net (1,758 ) (564 ) Increase (decrease) in valuation of consideration related to acquisitions 114 (135 ) Income before taxes on income 12,782 14,648 Taxes on income 2,729 2,813 Net income $ 10,053 $ 11,835 Share of profit of companies accounted for at equity, net (64 ) - Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1,192 ) (1,727 ) Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 8,797 $ 10,108 Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share Basic 49,099 49,093 Diluted 49,099 49,136 Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 0.18 $ 0.21





MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Unaudited GAAP gross profit $ 36,699 $ 38,885 Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology 1,107 975 Amortization of other intangible assets 503 245 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 38,309 $ 40,105 GAAP operating income $ 14,426 $ 15,347 Gross profit adjustments 1,610 1,220 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,514 2,064 Increase (decrease) in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions 306 (165 ) Capitalization of software development (748 ) (711 ) Costs related to acquisitions 144 74 Cost of share-based payment 891 622 Non-GAAP operating income $ 18,143 $ 18,451 GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 8,797 $ 10,108 Operating income adjustments 3,717 3,104 Expenses attributed to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests (452 ) (147 ) Increase (decrease) in valuation of consideration related to acquisitions 114 (135 ) Deferred taxes on the above items (899 ) (347 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 11,277 $ 12,583 Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.26 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings per share 49,099 49,093 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.26 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net earnings per share 49,099 49,158





Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended March 31,

2024

2023 Unaudited Unaudited

Revenues $ 130,720 100 % $ 142,440 100 % Gross profit 38,309 29.3 % 40,105 28.2 % Operating income 18,143 13.9 % 18,451 13.0 % Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders 11,277 8.6 % 12,583 8.8 % Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.26





MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. Dollars in thousands March 31, December 31, 2024

2023

Unaudited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 125,803 $ 105,943 Short-term bank deposits 49 751 Trade receivables, net 126,329 131,098 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 21,565 18,833 Total current assets 273,746 256,625 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Deferred tax assets 10,784 6,729 Right-of-use assets 24,228 25,718 Other long-term receivables and Investments in companies accounted for at equity 7,731 8,623 Property and equipment, net 7,707 7,988 Intangible assets and goodwill, net 212,321 216,723 Total long term assets 262,771 265,781 TOTAL ASSETS $ 536,517 $ 522,406 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term debt $ 36,763 $ 28,941 Trade payables 27,126 28,415 Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 43,993 41,492 Current maturities of lease liabilities 5,975 4,406 Liability in respect of business combinations 7,082 6,656 Put options for non-controlling interests 18,831 18,252 Deferred revenues and customer advances 21,813 13,537 Total current liabilities 161,583 141,699 LONG TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 41,628 52,267 Deferred tax liability 14,579 11,610 Long-term lease liabilities 20,072 23,101 Long-term liability in respect of business combinations 1,076 1,049 Put options of non-controlling interests - 620 Employee benefit liabilities 1,094 1,116 Total long term liabilities 78,449 89,763 EQUITY: Magic Software Enterprises shareholders' equity 272,317 265,981 Non-controlling interests 24,168 24,963 Total equity 296,485 290,944 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 536,517 $ 522,406



