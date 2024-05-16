Brain Cancer Canada Awards Grant for Innovative Medical Avatar Technology to Improve Treatments in High Grade Gliomas like Glioblastoma

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Cancer Canada is proud to announce the awarding of a $64,000 research grant to Dr. Claire Dubois, PhD, Professor at the Université de Sherbrooke – Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences (FMSS) and her team, investigating a ground-breaking approach in the treatment of malignant gliomas. High grade gliomas can spread rapidly through brain tissue which typically leads to very poor prognosis for patients. The grant supports the innovative Sherbrooke Brain Cancer Avatar Initiative, employing novel CAMavatar technology.

This project, titled "Medical Technology Based on the Chicken Embryo-patient Avatar for Improving Drug Treatment for Glioma Patients," aims to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with high-grade gliomas. CAMavatar technology utilizes the chick embryo chorioallantoic membrane (CAM) model to test drug responses quickly and without the ethical concerns and high costs associated with traditional models.

Dr. Dubois highlights the potential impact of the research: "We believe that our CAMavatar technology will give high-grade glioma patients their best chance at survival by identifying the most effective treatment for each patient. This could dramatically transform the clinical management of gliomas, offering personalized therapies that are tailored to the unique characteristics of each tumor."

Angela Scalisi, Chair of Brain Cancer Canada, expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, "We are excited to support this innovative technology that perfectly aligns with our mission to drive transformative research in brain cancer treatment. This grant, made possible by the generous contributions of our founding sponsor Scotia Wealth Management, and Brain Cancer Canada corporate and personal donors, underscores our commitment to pioneering approaches that can significantly enhance patient outcomes."

The CAMavatar technology has the possibility of not only accelerating the process of identifying and personalizing effective treatments, but also reducing reliance on traditional animal testing, aligning with global efforts to improve animal welfare in research.

This funding is part of Brain Cancer Canada's broader initiative during May's Brain Cancer Awareness Month, known as "Go Grey in May." This is the second of four major grants issued by Brain Cancer Canada this month, highlighting its commitment to advancing research and support for brain cancer patients.

For more detailed information on the Sherbrooke Brain Cancer Avatar Initiative and to understand more about how this research is revolutionizing the fight against gliomas, please contact sac@braincancercanada.ca

