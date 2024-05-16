Complete Solaria Appoints Solar Industry Veteran Aaron Semliatschenko as VP, U.S. Operations

FREMONT, Calif., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complete Solaria, Inc. (“Complete Solaria” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CSLR), a leading solar technology, services, and installation company, today announced the appointment of Aaron Semliatschenko to the position of VP, U.S. Operations. Mr. Semliatschenko will report to Complete Solaria’s COO, Brian Wuebbels.



Mr. Semliatschenko ran the San Diego operations of Tesla subsidiary Solar City for eight years ending in 2014. He then took over the San Diego operations of Sunrun in 2015 and – over the next nine years – was promoted three times: 1) to run Sunrun’s New England operations, 2) to run the profit and loss center of all of Sunrun’s non-California operations, which accounted for half of Sunrun’s $2 billion in revenue, and 3) to run Sunrun’s U.S. field service operations, which guaranteed system performance and flawless service to one million customers. In short, Mr. Semliatschenko has done every job at Sunrun equivalent to Complete Solaria’s entire operation – but at a scale of one hundred times that of Complete Solaria.

Aaron assumes the role of VP U.S. Operations, and will run the Company’s main office in Salt Lake City, the center of America’s “Solar Valley” from which many of America’s solar companies operate.

Complete Solaria CEO, T.J. Rodgers said, “Convincing Aaron to join our team is a big next step in our transformation. Silicon Valley taught me that hiring the best people is essential for success. And this rule of success now transfers to Aaron, who well understands this challenge and states on his resume that in his first job at Solar City/Tesla, he ‘oversaw the hiring process for new employees in order to ensure compliance with company standards’ [read: smart and hardworking].”

Aaron Semliatschenko said, “I am delighted and honored to join Complete Solaria, a company that will be important in the solar-America transformation. I look forward to building a team at Complete Solaria that delivers the best solar solutions and experience to our customers. I am also looking forward to working with T.J. Rodgers, a demanding leader from the semiconductor industry, as he strives to bring Moore’s Law excellence to the solar industry.”

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria is a solar company with unique technology and end-to-end customer offering, which includes financing, project fulfilment and customer service. Complete Solaria’s digital platform together with premium solar products enable one-stop service for clean energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit www.Complete Solaria and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the referenced transactions. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are forecasts, predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, strategies and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release the price of Complete Solaria’s securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in the applicable competitive or regulatory landscapes, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Complete Solaria’s business, and changes in the combined capital structure; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and the evolution of the markets in which Complete Solaria will compete.

Readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement on Form S-4 filed, which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 30, 2023. Such filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Complete Solaria assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Complete Solaria, Inc.

Marc P. Griffin

Phone: +1 (646) 277-1290

CompleteSolariaIR@icrinc.com

Source: Complete Solaria, Inc.



