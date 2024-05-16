InjureFree hits a home run with a strategic partnership with the Alliance Fastpitch
InjureFree has partnered with the Alliance Fastpitch (Alliance) to provide athlete safety services for youth sports’ fastest growing softball community.
With events all across the country, our injury data has been hard to manage. InjureFree helps us access injury data from national events so we can see the trends to act and keep our athletes safer,"SOLANA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InjureFree, the leader in sports safety and injury management, announces a partnership with the Alliance Fastpitch. The Alliance was built to unite the fastpitch community by delivering value to fastpitch athletes and coaches through a clear path to play and the collaboration of resources off the field. Alliance Fastpitch serves over 12,000 participants and has a network of over 200 events including National Championships and National Tournament Series. Through the partnership, InjureFree will provide professional services to the team at Alliance including Injury Management.
— Jami Lobpries, CEO of the Alliance Fastpitch
Leveraging InjureFree’s market leading solution for injury management and Return To Play (RTP) compliance, InjureFree will manage the RTP for any Alliance athlete who may become injured at National Events. This includes providing parents of injured athletes streamlined healthcare pathways for a speedy recovery and reduced medical costs.
“With events all across the country, our injury data has been hard to manage. InjureFree helps us access injury data from national events so we can see the trends to act and keep our athletes safer,” says Jami Lobpries, CEO of the Alliance Fastpitch. “Partnering with InjureFree is going to be important for the long term safety of fastpitch athletes.”
“Personally, as a girl dad with two young softball athletes, I’m thrilled with the long-term vision the Alliance leadership is acting on to improve safety for the entire softball community.,” says Charlie Wund, CEO at InjureFree. “Youth sports needs more leadership focused on safety and protecting our youth athletes and InjureFree is here to support those efforts with data collection and trend analysis.”
The first event using InjureFree services is the Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series (AFCS) held July 21-28 in Indiana and July 28- August 3rd in Southern California.
About InjureFree
InjureFree is a leader in Athlete Safety and Compliance Management in the youth and amateur sports market with over 15 years of experience making amateur sports safer. InjureFree offers technology and professional services products to audiences across youth and amateur sports including Investigations Management, Safeguarding & Compliance Management, and Injury Management. These products aim to help sports organizations focus more on growing their organization and less time on the administrative functions.
InjureFree also provides full-service insurance products through its insurance arm, American Sports Insurance Services (AMSIS).
For more information, visit the InjureFree website and follow the company on LinkedIn.
About the Alliance Fastpitch
The Alliance Fastpitch is a national organizing body for travel softball. The Alliance Fastpitch offers annual memberships for teams, athletes, and coaches.
Our national competition structure provides a clear pathway to your season starting with regional play that leads to a national event. Alliance Fastpitch competition includes league play, an in-season tournament series called the Super Cup Series, National Championships, and a player identification program called the Stars of Tomorrow Series.
