Aftermath Silver Ltd. to Present at the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 23rd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aftermath Silver Ltd. (the “Company” or “Aftermath Silver”) (OTCQB: AAGFF) (TSX-V: AAG) based in Vancouver, Canada, and focused on the development of the Berenguela silver-copper-manganese project in southern Peru, today announced that Ralph Rushton, President and CEO, will present live at the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 23rd, 2024.



Berenguela Project: Background & Highlights

On February 29, 2024, the Company announced that initial bench scale metallurgical test work successfully commercial battery-grade manganese sulphate monohydrate from high grade silver-copper-manganese mineralization from Berenguela.

Berenguela hosts a potentially open-pittable silver-copper-manganese resource close to Santa Lucia in Puno province, southern Peru.

The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in Berenguela through a binding agreement with SSR Mining.

Silver, copper and manganese have crucial industrial applications in the clean energy and battery spaces. Copper and manganese have been designated critical metals by the US government and the European Union.

The project is less than 6km from road, rail and power lines and 4 hours from Arequipa by sealed road.

Aftermath published a resource estimate in March 2023 based on 386 diamond core and RC holes.

About Aftermath Silver Ltd.

Aftermath Silver Ltd. is a leading Canadian junior exploration company focused on silver, and aims to deliver shareholder value through the discovery, acquisition and development of quality silver projects in stable jurisdictions. Aftermath has developed a pipeline of projects at various stages of advancement. The Company’s projects have been selected based on growth and development potential.

Challacollo Silver-Gold project. The Company recently completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Challacollo silver-gold project from Mandalay Resources; see Company news release dated August 11, 2022. A NI 43-101 mineral resource was released on December 15, 2020 (available on SEDAR and the Company’s web page). The Company is currently permitting road access in anticipation of an upcoming drill program.

Cachinal Silver-Gold project. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Cachinal Ag-Au project, located 2.5 hours south of Antofagasta. On September 16, 2020, the Company released a CIM compliant Mineral Resource and accompanying NI 43-101 Technical Report (available on SEDAR and on the Company's web page).

Qualified person

Michael Parker, a fellow of the AusIMM and a non-independent director of Aftermath, is a non-independent qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Parker has reviewed the technical content of this news release and consents to the information provided in the form and context in which it appears.

