Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,930 in the last 365 days.

Cellebrite Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that the Company plans to participate in the following investor conferences in May and June:

Date: May 26, 2024
Conference: Oppenheimer 25thAnnual Israeli Conference
Presentation Time: 11:10 IL
Format: Fireside Chat
Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/oppenheimer-25th-annual-israeli-conference
Cellebrite executives: Dana Gerner, chief financial officer


Date: May 29, 2024
Conference: Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
Format: 1x1 Meetings Only
Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/craig-hallum-institutional-investor-conference
Cellebrite executives: Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations


Date: May 30, 2024
Conference: TD Cowen 52ndAnnual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Presentation Time: 10:50 a.m. ET
Format: Fireside Chat
Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/td-cowen-52nd-annual-technology-media-telecom-conference
Cellebrite executives: Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations


Date: June 5, 2024
Conference: William Blair 44thAnnual Growth Stock Conference
Presentation Time: 2:20 p.m. ET
Format: Presentation
Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/william-blair-44th-annual-growth-stock-conference
Cellebrite executives: Yossi Carmil, chief executive officer
Dana Gerner, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations


About Cellebrite
Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Investigation platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

Media
Victor Cooper
Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations
Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com
+1 404.804.5910

Investor Relations
Andrew Kramer
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@cellebrite.com
+1 973.206.7760 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Cellebrite Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more