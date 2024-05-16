AODD Pump Market Is Set To Impressive Size Of US$ 3,382.5 Million By 2034
Companies in AODD Pump Market are Integrating Sustainability into Business Practices: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AODD pump market is estimated to be worth US$ 1,980 million in 2024, and it is projected to grow at a 5.50% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 3,382.5 million by 2034.
Air-operated double diaphragm (AODD) pumps have gained tremendous popularity in fluid management in the past few years. This is primarily due to their versatility, reliability, and ease of use across a wide range of industries. These pumps, also known as pneumatic diaphragm pumps, find their applications in chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, mining, wastewater treatment, and various other industries to help businesses and manufacturing units achieve efficient and reliable fluid-handling solutions.
The demand for AODD pumps is rising as they offer eco-conscious and sustainable solutions for fluid handling in various industrial applications. These pumps are designed to minimize environmental impact and promote sustainable practices in factories and manufacturing units. Their widespread adoption is also proof of their compatibility with Industry 4.0 advancements, making them integral components of smart and sustainable manufacturing.
Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9682
The ease of use of AODD pumps due to their simple design and operational characteristics is also contributing to the increasing market sales. High performance, limited maintenance costs, and energy-efficient qualities drive their demand in the manufacturing world.
“Innovation and product development are crucial aspects for players in this market. Companies in the AODD pump market must form strategic partnerships and collaborations with other industry players, suppliers, or technology providers. This can lead to shared expertise, cost efficiencies, and the development of innovative solutions," says a Fact.MR analyst.
Some of the leading providers of AODD pump market are Grundfos, Xylem Inc., KSB Group, Sulzer Ltd., Flowserve Corporation, Ebara Corporation, Wilo SE, ITT Inc., Baker Hughes (formerly GE Oil & Gas), Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Pentair plc, Weir Group plc, Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Ruhrpumpen Group, GRUNDFOS Pumps Corporation, ClydeUnion Pumps (SPX Flow), Hayward Tyler Group Ltd., CNP Pumps India Pvt. Ltd., Andritz AG, Shanghai Liancheng (Group) Co., Ltd.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study:
The global AODD pump market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.50% from 2024 to 2034.
The North American AODD pump market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% from 2024 to 2034.
The United States holds a dominant share of 68.60% of the AODD pump market in the North American region. China dominates the AODD pump market in the East Asian region, valued at US$ 415.3 million in 2024.
The AODD pump industry in the United States is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.70% from 2024 to 2034.Based on the valve type, the flap valve segment is estimated to hold a 54.70% market share in 2024.The water transfer segment is expected to lead the market with a 38.50% share in 2024, based on application.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9682
Country-wise Insights:
With a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.70% through 2034, the North American AODD pump market is expected to rise at a remarkable rate. The main cause of the increase is the rising demand for AODD pumps in important nations like Mexico and the United States.
With an expected 68.60% market share in 2024, the US leads the AODD pump industry. Aiming for a 6.00% CAGR through 2034, the East Asian AODD pump market is expected to make significant growth in the meantime. China emerges as the industry leader in this area, with a substantial share of 57.50% in 2024.
By 2024, the North American market had grown to US$ 566.3 million, earning a 28.60% revenue share. Through 2034, it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.70%. In 2024, the US AODD pump market is projected to be valued US$ 388.5 million. Through 2034, the US market for AODD pumps is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.70%.
The industrial sector in the United States is broad and strong, covering manufacturing, water treatment, oil and gas extraction, and chemical processing. Since they are widely utilized in various industries to handle a wide range of fluids, AODD pumps are in high demand around the nation. Aside from this, environmental rules and the requirement for sustainable water management have led to a substantial emphasis on water and wastewater treatment in the United States. These applications frequently employ AODD pumps, which increases their market share.
By 2024, the Chinese AODD pump market is expected to be valued US$ 415.3 million, accounting for 57.50% of the East Asian market. Through 2034, sales of AODD pumps should grow at a CAGR of 6.10%.
Over the past few decades, China has rapidly undergone economic growth and industrialization. The need for AODD pumps has increased due to the growth of sectors including manufacturing, chemicals, and mining. These pumps are adaptable and appropriate for a variety of applications. Additionally, government policies and initiatives in China, particularly those pertaining to environmental sustainability and industrial development, have affected the adoption of technology that support AODD pumps by encouraging energy efficiency and compliance with environmental standards.
Competitive Landscape:
In the competitive landscape of AODD pumps, globally recognized companies such as Grundfos, Xylem Inc., KSB Group, Sulzer Ltd., Flowserve Corporation, Ebara Corporation, and Wilo SE play pivotal roles. Renowned for their innovative pump solutions, they collectively shape the AODD (Air-Operated Double Diaphragm) pump market, demonstrating extensive expertise and a robust global presence. To thrive in this fiercely competitive arena, these industry leaders consistently invest in research and development, prioritizing advancements in efficiency, durability, and adaptability for AODD pumps.
Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:
Aircraft Pumps Market: Aircraft Pumps Market Analysis Report By Type (Hydraulic, Fuel, Lubrication Pumps), By Technology (Engine Driven, Electric Motor Driven), By Pressure (10 to 500 psi, 500 to 1000 psi, 3000 to 5000 psi), By Aircraft Type (Narrow, Wide Body), By End User, By Region - Global Market Insights to 2032
Pump Market Size: Pump Market Study by Centrifugal and Positive Displacement for Agriculture, Water & Wastewater, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Mining, Power Generation, and Chemicals from 2024 to 2034
About Fact.MR:
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.
Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Sales Team: sales@factmr.com
S. N. Jha
Fact.MR
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other