Network Centric Warfare Market is Poised to Grow a Robust CAGR of +3.4% by 2030
The Global Network Centric Warfare Market is Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
The growth of the Network Centric Warfare market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.
Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cisco Systems (United States) Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States) Raytheon Company (United States) Rockwell Collins (United States) Bae Systems PLC (United Kingdom) Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States) Thales Group (United States) General Dynamics Corporation (United States) L-3 Communications Holdings (United States) Airbus Group N.V. (United States)
Definition: Network-centric warfare is concerning strategic spectrum dominance and simply becomes a part of modern war. This war has a platform in cyberspace that is sometimes to forestall cyber-attacks and information breaches and is equally vital for national security. In numerous locations worldwide, aeronautic, defense, and security organizations use subtle technologies to notice risks that are actual and imminent. Network-centric warfare is an operation involving the use of electromagnetic energies in the observance, manipulating, reducing, or preventing hostile use of electromagnetic spectrum.
Market Trends:
Employment of Solutions such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and Augmented Reality (AR)
Market Drivers:
Rising Worldwide Spending on AI Systems and Its Importance in Network Centric Warfare
Growth in Need for Information, Surveillance, and Recognition (ISR) Capabilities
Market Opportunities:
Growing Use of Visual and Infrared Defense Technologies
Rising Infrastructure for 5G Communication Channel
Market Leaders & Development Strategies:
In February 2022 Dassault Aviation had announced that Indonesia had signed an agreement to acquire Dassault Rafale. The Rafale F4 will have upgraded radar and helmet-mounted displays, as well as a long-range optronics system with infrared search and track (IRST). Increased capacity for data transfers and satellite communications will be added to the Rafale's network-centric warfare system (SATCOM).
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Network Centric Warfare Market: Land-Based, Naval-Based, Air-Based
Key Applications/end-users of Network Centric Warfare Market: Communication, Computer, Cyber, Combat, Control and command
