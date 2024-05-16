Claritas HealthTech Extends Claritas iPET™ capability with iPETcertum™ for Automated Lesion Detection and Quantification of Isotope Uptake in PET Scans

LONDON and NEW YORK and TORONTO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas HealthTech Ltd, a company specializing in state-of-the-art image enhancement, reconstruction, and AI solutions for the medical industry, is pleased to announce the completion of iPETcertum™, its new software device for automated lesion detection, delineation, and automatic quantification of isotope uptake in PET, PET-CT/MRI scans.



iPETcertum™ extends the functionality of Claritas iPET™, an SaMD (Software as a Medical Device) for accelerated and reduced isotope scans for PET, PET-CT/MRI. Claritas iPET™ enables reducing scan time and reducing contrast dose, while yielding diagnostic quality images. iPETcertum™, provides the additional capability of automated and accurate detection and quantification of isotope uptake in tissues and organs quantified by SUV, SUVmax, and volume values. iPETcertum™ provides clinicians the ability to locate lesions automatically by values specified by them.



Mr. Chetan Baxi, Co-founder, and Director of Claritas, commented, “The completion of iPETcertum™ marks a significant milestone of our R&D with our clinical partners. This software augments the clinician’s workflow and enables faster and more accurate reporting. This in turn allows the doctors to focus more of their time on patient care."



Claritas iPET™ is FDA 510k cleared and is commercially available, the company expects iPETcertum™ to obtain FDA 510k clearance by Q4, 2024. The software is agnostic to equipment brand/models and image types and can be rapidly deployed on site or accessed remotely. The functionality and capability of both software devices will be featured at the SNMMI Annual Meeting in June 2024 in Toronto.

About Claritas HealthTech Limited

Claritas conducts research and development in the fields of image enhancement, machine vision and artificial intelligence (“AI”) with a focus on medical image processing and AI-assisted interpretation and diagnostics. Claritas aims to transform the diagnostics industry with powerful and effective software products created using image enhancement and AI technology, to enable and assist doctors in medical diagnostics. Claritas AI-assisted diagnostic tools are fully compliant with HIPAA, PDPA and GDPR requirements. For more information, please visit www.claritashealthtech.com.



