Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Opens in Baton Rouge

Texas-style barbecue brand opens most recent Louisiana store on May 15th

Dallas, TX, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Baton Rouge, LA is thrilled to have officially opened their doors and their hickory smokin’ pit.

As of May 15th, 2024, the great folks of Baton Rouge can now indulge in some Legit. Texas. Barbecue. at the new Dickey’s store located at 630 Creek Centre Dr., Suite A and B Baton Rouge, LA 70820. The store will be open daily from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm serving a variety of their famous pit smoked meats, traditional sides, and some good ol’ fashion southern hospitality.

Dickey’s Owner/Operator Scott Carlton said, “My family and I are very excited for the opportunity to serve our pit-smoked barbecue to the wonderful people of Baton Rouge. We’re looking forward to creating community relationships and offering quality barbecue to all our guests. We hope you’ll join us for our grand opening event this Saturday and we can’t wait to see you soon!”

The Baton Rouge Dickey’s team welcomes local barbecue lovers to join them this Saturday, May 18th for the store’s Grand Opening event full of food, fun and cue’!.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

To learn more about Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok; Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok ; and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 500 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 500 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Attachment

Shannon Santos Dickey's Barbecue Pit ssantos@dickeys.com