General Insulation Company Achieves 18% LTL Savings with Loadsmart

Chicago, IL, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loadsmart, a leading freight technology and transportation service provider, and General Insulation Company (GIC), an insulation distributor and supplier that stocks and fabricates a wide variety of industrial, commercial, weatherization, and fire-stopping products for the construction market, recently conducted an analysis of savings and efficiency gains.

GIC has a long history of successful distribution, as well as many talented logistics professionals on its team. However, systems and processes were needlessly disparate. Many branches often acted independently of one another, with different systems and processes to accommodate unique carrier relationships. The goal of partnering with Loadsmart was to find a provider who could service GIC’s needs nationally and offered a single unified platform.

Loadsmart and GIC established a brokerage relationship and, in the summer of 2023, implemented Loadsmart’s ShipperGuide TMS as their primary logistics solution. Below are the results of the relationship after 7 months of successful operations.

Quoting efficiencies and better mode utilization - Bringing multiple modes together onto a single platform has improved daily efficiency. The load planning teams can now also compare modes by service and cost for mode neutral shipments to select the best one without navigating between systems.

Real LTL saving - During the analysis phase, Loadsmart proposed an expected 14% savings on LTL costs. After only 7 months of using Loadsmart’s brokerage services for LTL, however, it was shown that actual LTL savings is 18%!

Freight inspection cost avoidance - GIC has seen a significant dollar savings by being able to dispute inaccurate freight inspection charges with the help of the Loadsmart team and proactive alerts.

Better tracking - In addition to being able to view milestone statuses within ShipperGuide, GIC also utilizes the TMS’s built-in ‘Ask the Carrier’ feature to communicate directly with their carriers. This streamlines the communication process and improves tracking accuracy.

Benchmarking data - ShipperGuide TMS shows users benchmarking data, especially on TL rates. GIC uses this information to provide Sales teams more accurate estimations on freight costs when bidding on jobs. When GIC wins the bid, they’re able to bill the cost back to the customer or know ahead of time what to plan to absorb. It allows GIC to be much more competitive during bidding.

Actionable insights with Loadsmart’s CoPilot data tool - CoPilot, ShipperGuide’s AI-powered chatbot, has helped GIC quickly generate actionable visualizations and reports, including interactive maps and charts, based on their shipping data. The logistics team has been able to negotiate better rates based on isolated lane data with this tool.

Ian Allison, the Transportation & Supply Chain Manager at GIC, had this to say about the partnership, “From a strategic viewpoint, the Loadsmart team has been integral to developing different strategies that benefit us as a whole. From an operational standpoint, many 3PLs, especially in LTL, are reactive, which isn’t helpful. We want to be as proactive as possible. And that is the experience we have with Loadsmart.”

He goes on to say, “My advice to shippers—when Loadsmart is knocking on your door, answer it! Sure, you might be good at what you do, but can you get better? I would say with Loadsmart, most certainly you are going to get better.”

Click here to read the full case study documenting the benefits and savings GIC has achieved since partnering with Loadsmart.

