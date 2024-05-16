MatrixCare Joins Health Gorilla’s Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) to Enhance Patient Data Access

The alliance with Health Gorilla will provide MatrixCare customers with more than 220 million patient records to streamline workflows and improve patient outcomes.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MatrixCare, a leading global technology provider in post-acute care, has partnered with Health Gorilla, the nation’s only dual-designated Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) and Qualified Health Information Organization (QHIO). This strategic alliance enables MatrixCare to seamlessly access, exchange, and integrate comprehensive clinical data into its Electronic Health Record (EHR) platform.



Medical providers need an easy and secure way to exchange data electronically to care for their patients. By joining Health Gorilla's national network, MatrixCare providers gain actionable insights into their patients' medical histories, empowering them to make informed treatment decisions, enhance care coordination, and streamline administrative processes.

“As we press forward with innovation, interoperability stands as the bedrock of our solutions,” states Bharat Monteiro, General Manager, Facilities at MatrixCare. “Our collaboration with Health Gorilla empowers us to expedite our customers’ enhancement of operational efficiency, enabling them to deliver unparalleled patient care.”

Through this partnership, MatrixCare gains access to comprehensive clinical data and facilitates bi-directional data exchanges across Health Gorilla’s extensive national network. Leveraging Health Gorilla's federally designated QHIN, MatrixCare is the first post-acute EHR to tap into the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) and launch the first EHR-to EHR TEFCA transactions. This connectivity enables access to a vast network encompassing over 220 million patients, 750 thousand clinicians, and over 147 thousand care sites nationwide.

“We’re thrilled to incorporate an innovative organization like MatrixCare into our QHIN,” said Steve Yaskin, CEO and Co-founder of Health Gorilla. “MatrixCare has a long history of providing cutting-edge solutions to the post-acute and home health markets, and its commitment to enhancing interoperability and improving patient outcomes aligns perfectly with our mission at Health Gorilla. Together, we look forward to revolutionizing how health information is exchanged and accessed, ultimately benefiting patients and providers alike.”

MatrixCare is continuously evolving its solutions through partnerships with innovative healthcare technology leaders. With the addition of Health Gorilla, MatrixCare has grown its partner ecosystem to include more than 15,000 partners spanning our provider ecosystem solution suite.

About Health Gorilla

Health Gorilla provides a secure health data-sharing network and platform, designated as both a national Qualified Health Information Network™ and a California state Qualified Health Information Organization, powering national and regional health information exchange while protecting patient data privacy and security. Health Gorilla is uniquely positioned to enable organizations to seamlessly participate in both TEFCA℠ and the California Data Exchange Framework (DxF). Health Gorilla provides real-time access to the broadest possible network of healthcare data sources in the US, making it easy for authorized users to get the most complete view of a patient’s relevant health information. Through our collaborations with healthcare providers, insurers, and government organizations, we play a vital role in improving health outcomes, enabling participation in government-endorsed data exchange frameworks, and reducing administrative inefficiencies. Health Gorilla's platform hosts innovative technologies designed to deduplicate and normalize patient data, and to protect patient privacy. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) @HealthGorilla.

About MatrixCare

MatrixCare provides an extensive range of software solutions and services purpose-built for out-of-hospital care settings. As the multiyear winner of the Best in KLAS award for Long-Term Care Software and Home Health and Hospice EMR, MatrixCare is trusted by thousands of facility-based and home-based care organizations to improve provider efficiencies and promote a better quality of life for the people they serve. As an industry leader in interoperability, MatrixCare helps providers connect and collaborate across the care continuum to optimize outcomes and successfully manage risk in out-of-hospital care delivery. MatrixCare is a wholly owned subsidiary of ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD). To learn more, visit www.matrixcare.com and follow @MatrixCare on Twitter.

For media inquiries, please contact: Krista Gugliotti Krista.Gugliotti@matrixcare.com