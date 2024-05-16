Infinera Achieves New Benchmark Delivering 83.6 Tbps Data Transmission on Simulated Telstra InfraCo Intercity Links with Infinera's Latest Optical Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (Nasdaq: INFN) announced today the successful completion of desktop simulated network evaluations using Telstra InfraCo’s Australian intercity optical fibre. The desktop evaluations were conducted on two simulated links − the 1,240-km link between Melbourne and Sydney and the 3,937-km link between Perth and Sydney − achieving a groundbreaking fibre capacity of 83.6 Tbps and 57.6 Tbps, respectively. These results represent a new benchmark for fibre capacity over long-distance networks and a significant increase in network efficiency, enabling the delivery of more services per fibre.



The simulated evaluation was performed using Infinera’s GX Series Compact Modular Platform equipped with ICE7, Infinera’s latest generation of coherent optical technology, and Infinera’s Super C- + Super L-enabled next generation optical line system coupled with Corning’s SMF-28® ULL fibre characteristics. This enhancement substantially increases data transmission rates and overall network capacity by using fibre assets more efficiently. Specifically, integrating these technologies into the simulated Melbourne to Sydney route demonstrates a capacity increase of approximately 53% compared to the current fibre and line system performance.

Telstra InfraCo’s intercity network will boost its national fibre network with new fibre paths across the country. The new fibre paths are designed to boost capacity and speed between cities, regions, and remote communities, serving hyper scalers, service providers, and government entities.

“The simulated network modelling using Infinera’s ICE7 on Corning’s SMF-28 ULL fibre shows that this major fibre digital infrastructure deployment positions Telstra InfraCo at the forefront of the telecommunications industry, equipped to provide cutting-edge, market-leading services to our customers now and into the future,” said Kathryn Jones, National Infrastructure Projects Executive at Telstra InfraCo.

“This new simulated benchmark on Telstra InfraCo’s intercity network marks a significant technology milestone for Infinera, underscoring the power of ICE7 and Super C+L technology in a real-world networking environment,” said Ron Johnson, SVP and General Manager of Optical Systems and Global Engineering at Infinera. “The simulated results demonstrated unmatched fibre capacity and long-haul efficiency.”

About Telstra InfraCo

As Telstra’s specialist infrastructure business, we are committed to partnering with our customers to accelerate business opportunities by accessing our diverse national telecommunications infrastructure. Telstra InfraCo’s growing asset portfolio includes 250,000 kilometres of fiber optic cable, 370,000 kilometres of ducts, 160,000 poles, and thousands of fixed network facilities including data centres, cable landing stations and satellite ground stations. Telstra InfraCo supports Australia’s fixed and mobile networks, and has access to 400,000 kilometres of sub-sea cables enabling greater connectivity and reach for our customers globally. To learn more about Telstra InfraCo, visit infraco.telstra.com.au and LinkedIn.

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on X and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

