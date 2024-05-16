Avant Technologies to Revolutionize Data Center Management with Proprietary AI Software Platform

LAS VEGAS, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) (“Avant” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) technology company specializing in the development of advanced AI and data center infrastructure solutions, today announced an ambitious plan to develop a cutting-edge, proprietary AI software platform to power its next-generation data centers. This advanced platform will leverage machine learning algorithms to analyze data, predict resource needs, and make real-time resource allocation decisions, ushering in a new era of intelligent and autonomous data center management.



Avant is developing an AI platform specifically designed to address the unique challenges and opportunities of data center management. The platform will be built on proprietary machine-learning algorithms developed in-house. Avant plans to assess popular open-source frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, and Keras to complement and expedite development, and ensure compatibility with various AI tools and libraries.

The suite of software tools being developed by Avant will enable comprehensive data management and automation. These tools will handle the complexities of data center operations, including data ingestion, cleaning, transformation, and storage. Through these tools, Avant aims to streamline data ingestion, maintain data quality, and enable seamless integration with the AI platform. This will help efficiently manage the vast amounts of real-time data Avant’s data center, which is currently in development, will generate.

In addition, Avant is also creating software to translate AI recommendations into actionable insights and automate the resource allocation process. This will optimize resource utilization, enhance performance, and minimize human intervention. To further enhance the platform, Avant plans to develop machine learning tools to monitor and visualize data center performance and resource utilization, which will enable proactive issue detection, predictive maintenance, and continuous optimization of future data center operations.

“Avant's groundbreaking AI software platform represents a significant breakthrough in data center management.” said William Hisey, Avant’s Chief Executive Officer. “By combining proprietary machine learning algorithms with open-source innovation, Avant is building an intelligent system that will optimize resource allocation, enhance performance, and unlock new levels of efficiency and automation. This marks a new era for Avant Technologies, leading the industry to shape the future of AI-powered data centers specifically tailored to store and manage AI applications.”

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. is an artificial intelligence technology company specializing in creating and developing innovative and advanced AI infrastructure solutions, including distributed submerged infrastructure solutions, designed to revolutionize the landscape for AI software development companies and other companies that require immense, scalable computing power, such as scientific simulations, climate modeling, protein folding analysis, and big data processing. The Company also employs its highly sophisticated machine and deep learning AI system, Avant AI™, to function as both a versatile and customizable AI solution in a host of industries and applications.

More information about Avant Technologies can be found at https://avanttechnologies.com

You can also follow us on social media at:

https://twitter.com/AvantTechAI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/avant-technologies-ai

https://www.facebook.com/AvantTechAI

https://www.youtube.com/@AvantTechAI

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date after the date of the press release.