Precision Turned Product Manufacturing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Precision Turned Product Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the precision turned product manufacturing market size is predicted to reach $134.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.
The growth in the precision turned product manufacturing market is due to the growing aerospace industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest precision turned product manufacturing market share. Major players in the precision turned product manufacturing market include Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Doosan Corporation, Sandvik AB, NSK Ltd., and FANUC Corporation.
Precision Turned Product Manufacturing Market Segments
• By Type: Automatic Screw Machines, Rotary Transfer Machines, Computer Numerically Controlled (CNC), Lathes Or Turning Centers
• By Operation: Manual Operation, CNC Operation
• By End User: Automobile, Electronics, Defense, Healthcare
• By Geography: The global precision turned product manufacturing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.
Precision turned product manufacturing refers to the process of creating precise and intricate components through the use of turning machines, which remove material from a workpiece to produce the correct form, size, and finish. It is often performed using computer numerical control (CNC) machines, which precisely control cutting tool movement to provide accurate and consistent results.
