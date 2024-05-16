Tomedes Expands MachineTranslation.com Website to Support 48 Languages
MachineTranslation.com now supports 48 languages, enhancing its capabilities and reaffirming Tomedes’ commitment to customer-centric solutions.
Expanding to 48 languages on MachineTranslation.com is a step towards our mission to make translation more accessible. This us making sure everyone has the tools they need to communicate effectively.”BEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tomedes, a leading global translation company, is excited to announce a major expansion of its AI-powered translation platform, MachineTranslation.com. The website is now available in 48 languages, including dialectical and writing system variations, further enhancing its capabilities and reaffirming Tomedes’ commitment to providing comprehensive, customer-centric language solutions for businesses and individuals anywhere on the globe.
— Ofer Tirosh, CEO
Breaking Language Barriers for Global Communication
MachineTranslation.com addresses the complexity and fragmentation of language services by providing a unified platform that combines multiple translation engines, offers side-by-side comparison tools, and delivers AI-driven recommendations, ensuring users can manage all their translation needs efficiently in one place. The tool itself supports the translation of over 240 languages and over 57,000 language pairs, ensuring a wide range of global communication needs are met.
With the latest expansion, the MachineTranslation.com website has been localized into the following 48 languages and dialects, enabling users to navigate and use the tool using their preferred language:
Arabic
Belarusian
Bengali
Bosnian
Bulgarian
Catalan
Chinese Simplified
Chinese Traditional
Croatian
Czech
Danish
Dutch
English
Estonian
Finnish
French
French (Canada)
Georgian
German
Greek
Hebrew
Hindi
Hungarian
Icelandic
Indonesian
Italian
Japanese
Korean
Latvian
Lithuanian
Malay
Maltese
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese (Brazil)
Portuguese (Portugal)
Romanian
Russian
Serbian
Slovak
Slovenian
Spanish
Swedish
Tagalog
Thai
Turkish
Ukrainian
Vietnamese
Key Features of MachineTranslation.com
Multiple Engine Aggregation: Access top translations from various machine translation engines, online tools, and generative AI models.
Enhanced AI-Assisted Recommendations: Personalized suggestions for optimal translation accuracy based on specific industries and content types.
Advanced Comparative Analysis: Tools for side-by-side comparison of translations from multiple engines, with improved quality scores and insights.
User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive design and an account page where users can access their translation history and other activities.
Sort by AI Top Quality: Easily view and select translations ranked highest by AI quality evaluations.
Sort by Most Popular Translation: See the translation with the highest degree of similarity among all outputs.
Security and Compliance: Strengthened security measures and compliance with global data protection regulations.
William Mamane
Tomedes
+1 985-239-0142
william@tomedes.com