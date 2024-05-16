HEALWELL AI Participates in Leading-Edge Research on Chronic Kidney Disease Highlighting the Potential of its AI Powered Clinical Co-Pilot

HEAWELL AI’s Clinical Co-Pilot technology participated in recently published evidence showing the integration of a highly accurate machine model for Chronic Kidney Disease (“CKD”) progression when paired with Electronic Health Record (“EHR”) linked clinical decision support, improves guideline-recommended testing in patients with CKD.

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEALWELL AI Inc. (“HEALWELL” or the “Company”) (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF), a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care, is pleased to announce that it has participated in recently published leading-edge research on Chronic Kidney Disease (“CKD”) in the esteemed American Journal of Kidney Diseases (“AJKD”). HEALWELL’s AI-powered clinical decision support Co-Pilot technology paired with a highly accurate machine model for CKD progression supports US-based Nephrologists to improve guideline recommended testing in CKD patients. This marks a significant validation of the capability of such advanced technology in chronic diseases; an area of particular importance due to the burden of chronic diseases including CKD on the North American population. HEALWELL’s recently launched second-generation AI Clinical Co-Pilot incorporates similar advanced technology to support physicians with improved patient care.

The American Journal of Kidney Diseases recently published an abstract entitled “Baseline Characteristics and Early Results From The Gemini-Rapa Project: Improving The Quality Of CKD Care With Risk Prediction And Personalized Recommendations”(1), emphasizing how the integration of a highly accurate machine model for CKD progression when paired with Electronic Health Records (“EHR”) linked clinical decision support improves guideline-recommended testing in patients with CKD. This highlights how HEALWELL’s technology can support US specialists in one of the most important chronic disease domains; chronic kidney disease. This abstract(1), co-authored with BAYER LLC US, Renal Associates PA, and Klinrisk Inc. was also presented this week at the National Kidney Foundation meeting in Laguna Beach, California.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of HEALWELL, added, “Chronic diseases are the leading cause of death and disability in Canada and we couldn’t be more excited to publish in the respected American Journal of Kidney Diseases alongside such reputable lead authors, validating the utility of our advanced technology and how it can leverage other key technology in playing a key role in supporting improved chronic disease patient care.”

On May 2, 2024, HEALWELL announced its partner and shareholder, WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX:WELL) (“WELL”), launched the second-generation of WELL AI Decision Support (“WAIDS”), its AI-powered physician Co-Pilot powered exclusively by HEAWELL. This technology is now commercially available to the WELL network which consists of thousands of healthcare providers within the WELL ecosystem. For more information on WELL AI Decision support, please visit: https://decisionsupport.wellhealth.ai/

CKD is a major health problem affecting approximately one seventh of the population in North America. In Canada alone, the economic burden of chronic and end-stage kidney disease costs the national healthcare system more than $40 billion(2) per year. According to a Statistics Canada report in 2023 on the Health of Canadians(3), 45.1% of Canadians lived with at least one major chronic disease in 2021 and Canadians with Chronic Kidney Disease comprised 11-13%(4) of the entire population.

Dr. Alexander Dobranowski

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

