Lilium Begins Construction of Certification Test Facility for the Lilium Jet with SEGULA Technologies

State-of-the-art test facility to be a cornerstone of the Lilium Jet certification program

Located at Lilium’s headquarters near Munich (Germany), the 26,000 square feet (2400m2) rig will be used to simulate flights, for system integration testing and to verify aircraft performance through multiple flight profiles

Designed in collaboration with global engineering group SEGULA Technologies, the facility is expected to be operational in late Summer 2024



MUNICH, Germany, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet and global pioneer in Regional Air Mobility (RAM), today announced it has started construction of an advanced test facility for integration and certification testing of the Lilium Jet. Designed in partnership with global engineering group SEGULA Technologies and located at Lilium’s headquarters near Munich, Germany, the state-of-the-art facility is due to become operational in late Summer 2024.

The test site will house a complete, fully integrated aircraft and be used for testing of the Lilium Jet’s avionics, flight controls, propulsion system and electrical power system. As part of the Lilium Jet’s certification campaign, the facility will be used to simulate flights and verify the performance of the aircraft through multiple flight profiles.

Alongside the building of the first Lilium Jet, which began at the end of 2023, the construction of the test site represents an important next step on Lilium’s path towards first piloted flight, targeted for the end of this year, and type-certification of the Lilium Jet. As an EASA Design Organization Approval holder, Lilium is qualified to undertake conformity of test articles and testing to demonstrate compliance against the applicable certification basis. The test facility will enable Lilium to plan and perform such tasks independently of EASA with an agreed level of involvement.

Covering a total area of 26,000 sq. feet (2400 m2), the test facility will comprise an aircraft mounting frame for aircraft loads and moments, an airflow management system to enable representative flight conditions, and charging and cooling equipment for the aircraft’s batteries. Aerodynamic testing will be supported by a powerful 1.2-megawatt blower, supplied by international engineering company VIRO, that can simulate cross- and tailwinds of up to 40 mph (65 km/h).

For its cutting-edge expertise in test rigs, calculations, simulations, and for its comprehensive multidisciplinary approach, SEGULA Technologies was selected by Lilium as partner for the design of the test facility. The project team, comprising approximately thirty experts across several sites (including Germany’s Cologne and Munich, and France’s Vitrolles and Lyon offices), brings specialized skills in mechanical design, calculation, and fluid simulations.

Stephen Vellacott, Chief Technology Officer of Lilium, said: “The test facility will be a cornerstone of the Lilium Jet certification program, allowing us to test multiple flight missions as well as failure scenarios in a controlled environment on the ground. Alongside the flight demonstration, ground-based testing will play a critical role on the path towards certification of the Lilium Jet. We are pleased to have such an experienced and reliable partner like SEGULA Technologies for the test rig design and value especially the team’s multidisciplinary approach.”

Ulrich Weide, Head of Business Development in the Aerospace Department at SEGULA Technologies, commented: “As engineers, it's a great experience to be involved in such a project firstly, because it represents a further step in decarbonising the aviation industry. Secondly, we've put together a transnational team of passionate experts, which is very stimulating and fosters a rich learning environment. Together, we're not just building aircraft; we're pioneering the future of flight.”

Lilium Contact information for media:

Christine Pierk

Communications Manager

+49 151 53919945

press@lilium.com

Lilium contact information for investors:

Rama Bondada

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@lilium.com

SEGULA Technologies contact information for media:

Emile Dubos

Group Communications Manager

+33 (0)1 41 39 47 22

emilie.dubos@segula.fr

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, designed to offer leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with announced sales and indications of interest in Europe, the United States, China, Brazil, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lilium’s 1000+ strong team includes approximately 500 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

About SEGULA Technologies

SEGULA Technologies is a global engineering group, serving the competitiveness of all major industrial sectors: automotive, aerospace, energy, rail, naval, life sciences and telecoms. With a presence in more than 30 countries and 140 offices worldwide, the Group is committed to building close relationships with its customers through the skills of its 15,000 employees. A leading engineering company with innovation at the heart of its strategy, SEGULA Technologies carries out large-scale projects, from research to industrialisation and production. For more information: www.segulatechnologies.com.

Lilium forward Looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: (i) Lilium N.V.’s and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Lilium Group”) proposed business and business model; (ii) the markets and industry in which the Lilium Group operates or intends to operate; (iii) the anticipated timing of the commercialization and launch of the Lilium Group’s business in phases, including the timing of the first manned flight and the Lilium Jet’s entry into service; and (iv) Lilium’s partnership and work with SEGULA Technologies as discussed herein. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “estimate,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “on track,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “targeted,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on management’s current expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and are subject to risk and uncertainties that are subject to change at any time. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release include those risks and uncertainties discussed in Lilium’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, on file with the SEC, and similarly titled sections in Lilium’s other SEC filings, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Lilium assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.