AIM ImmunoTech Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Continued execution across Ampligen® clinical development programs and growing body of positive data in multiple high-value indications

OCALA, Fla., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the first quarter 2024. As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call and webcast today, Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 8:30 AM ET (details below).

“AIM is making fundamental progress across our clinical development programs and continues to be encouraged by Ampligen’s potential. We recently reported encouraging top-line data across our pipeline. We also recently completed cGMP manufacturing of 9,000 vials of Ampligen. Both of these successes are extremely important as we seek commercial partners. We remain focused on the continued execution of our operational, clinical and regulatory initiatives and seek to generate — through such progress — a basis for increased stockholder value,” commented AIM Chief Executive Officer Thomas K. Equels.

Recent Highlights

Completed cGMP manufacturing of clinical vials of Ampligen

Announced first dose level is generally well-tolerated in Phase 1b/2 study of Ampligen and Imfinzi as a combination therapy for late-stage pancreatic cancer

Announced appointment of Charles Lapp, MD as a Consulting Medical Officer for AIM’s ME/CFS and Long COVID programs

Reported positive top-line, protocol-planned interim report data from the study of Ampligen combined with pembrolizumab for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer: In the ongoing, investigator-initiated Phase 2, single-arm efficacy/safety trial, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center researchers saw an Objective Response Rate of 45% when combining Ampligen, pembrolizumab and cisplatin in platinum-sensitive subjects with recurrent ovarian cancer. Objective Response Rate includes complete response and partial response to treatment. There was a total Clinical Benefit Rate of 55% when including patients who experienced stable disease. Researchers also reported a median Progression-Free Survival of 7.8 months.

Released multiple CEO Corner segments highlighting Company news and clinical programs

Expected Upcoming Pipeline Milestones

Q2 2024

Final dataset for Post-COVID Conditions (AMP-518)



2024

Locally Advanced Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma (AMP-270) – First Subject Dosed

Publications of data in scientific journals

Summary of Financial Highlights for First Quarter 2024

As of March 31, 2024, AIM reported cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $10.9 million.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024, were $2.0 million, compared to $2.1 million for the same period in 2023.

General and administrative expenses were $3.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $2.3 million for the same period 2023.

The net loss from operations for the three months March 31, 2024, was $5.8 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to $3.7 million, or $0.08 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Please refer to the full 10-Q for complete details.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

Cautionary Statement

