Bread Financial™ Releases 2023 Sustainability Report, Highlighting Company’s Continued Commitment to Customers, Investors, Society and the Environment

Eleventh annual report details progress across sustainability initiatives, supporting long-term financial, operational and reputational goals

Inaugural third-party limited assurance received for greenhouse gas inventory

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bread Financial™ (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company providing simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions, today released its 2023 Sustainability Report , the latest formal annual reporting of Bread Financial’s commitment to transparency and accountability across its business practices. The 11th annual report highlights how the company’s sustainability strategy encompasses corporate governance, disciplined risk management, customer experience, associate engagement, protecting our planet, and investing in our communities.

“At Bread Financial, our responsibilities extend well beyond the financial solutions we provide,” said Ralph Andretta, president and CEO, Bread Financial. “We continue to fortify the foundations of our business to ensure we are well-positioned and resilient for the future, focusing on supporting our associates, brand partners, investors, customers and the communities we serve.”

Through deeper cross-functional collaboration and engagement with key stakeholders, 2023 marked several significant milestones that underscore Bread Financial’s ongoing commitment to sustainability as an integrated part of the business strategy and overall approach to risk management. These milestones include:

Doubled down on financial health and wellness. In 2023, Breach Financial launched its Financial Education Hub , an online resource that focuses on topics such as understanding credit, responsible saving, and managing debt to help customers strengthen their financial knowledge on breadfinancial.com.

In 2023, Breach Financial launched its , an online resource that focuses on topics such as understanding credit, responsible saving, and managing debt to help customers strengthen their financial knowledge on breadfinancial.com. Created the Office of People, Policy and Governance . As part of Bread Financial’s People and Culture function, the office was established to dedicate focus on how the company manages and complies with the numerous and ever-changing human capital requirements and policies that govern and safeguard associates and the business.

. As part of Bread Financial’s People and Culture function, the office was established to dedicate focus on how the company manages and complies with the numerous and ever-changing human capital requirements and policies that govern and safeguard associates and the business. Invested in associate career growth . Bread Financial launched a Career Navigator tool, an on-demand website containing all career development resources in one place, designed to guide associates and leaders on a path to career success.

. Bread Financial launched a Career Navigator tool, an on-demand website containing all career development resources in one place, designed to guide associates and leaders on a path to career success. Prioritized community initiatives that align with business priorities. $8 million was invested in the community through grants, investments, donations and Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) commitments.

“Our growth and success are a reflection of the guiding principles and priorities that define who we are as a company, and how we positively impact and deliver value to our associates, partners, customers, investors and communities,” said Dana Beckman, vice president and chief sustainability officer, Bread Financial. “Together, with the support of our Board of Directors, our leadership team, and all of my colleagues, I am proud of the work we’ve done to build upon our solid foundation and continue to accelerate and communicate progress related to our sustainability initiatives moving into 2024.”

The 2023 Sustainability Report also details Bread Financial’s performance against its five key sustainability tenets, such as:

Managing business responsibly, including through the establishment of a more comprehensive data management strategy. Additionally, the company added staff to advance supplier diversity and sustainable sourcing.

through the establishment of a more comprehensive data management strategy. Additionally, the company added staff to advance supplier diversity and sustainable sourcing. Empowering customers through a new mobile app and greater self-service options, which resulted in improved, more efficient service, including reducing call transfers by 115%, minimizing customer wait times, and reducing overall call duration.

through a new mobile app and greater self-service options, which resulted in improved, more efficient service, including reducing call transfers by 115%, minimizing customer wait times, and reducing overall call duration. Engaging associates with the addition of the New Associate Connect Business Resource Group. We are also proud to report that 44% of our senior leaders are women, and 87% of associates feel Bread Financial is a great place to work, earning us a Great Place to Work Certification ® in both the U.S. and India.

with the addition of the New Associate Connect Business Resource Group. We are also proud to report that 44% of our senior leaders are women, and 87% of associates feel Bread Financial is a great place to work, earning us a Great Place to Work Certification in both the U.S. and India. Creating possibilities for communities by increasing hours of associate volunteerism by 160% and awarding $1 million in grants to 21 charities focused on financial wellness.

by increasing hours of associate volunteerism by 160% and awarding $1 million in grants to 21 charities focused on financial wellness. Protecting the planet with a new Earth Month incentive program that encourages cardmembers to go paperless and expanding the use of biodegradable plastic derived from renewable sources for thecompany’s proprietary card, the Bread Cashback™ American Express® Credit Card.



2023 was also the second year the company issued a Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report , demonstrating progress on identifying, assessing, mitigating and governing climate-related risks as well as our evolving sustainability efforts.

To learn more about Bread Financial’s sustainability milestones and commitments, view the full 2023 Sustainability Report here .

About Bread Financial™

Bread Financial™ (NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company providing simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions. The company creates opportunities for its customers and partners through digitally enabled choices that offer ease, empowerment, financial flexibility and exceptional customer experiences. Driven by a digital-first approach, data insights and white-label technology, Bread Financial delivers growth for its partners through a comprehensive suite of payment solutions that includes private-label and co-brand credit cards and Bread Pay™ buy now, pay later products. Bread Financial also offers direct-to-consumer products that give customers more access, choice and freedom through its branded Bread Cashback™ American Express® Credit Card and Bread Savings™ products.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Bread Financial is powered by its approximately 7,000+ global associates and is committed to sustainable business practices. To learn more about Bread Financial, visit breadfinancial.com or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter/X and Instagram .

Contacts

Brian Vereb — Investor Relations

Brian.Vereb@breadfinancial.com

Susan Haugen — Investor Relations

Susan.Haugen@breadfinancial.com

Rachel Stultz — Media

Rachel.Stultz@breadfinancial.com