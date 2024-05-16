FTI Consulting Expands Healthcare Business Transformation Practice with Appointment of Digital Strategy Expert

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Kendall Pelander as a Senior Managing Director in the Healthcare Business Transformation practice within the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

Ms. Pelander, who is based in Chicago, will lead the practice’s Digital Health offering with more than 12 years of experience in digital enablement, innovation, product strategy and experience design in the healthcare industry. In her role at FTI Consulting, she will help clients enhance their user experience and support them through digitally enabled transformations with both a near- and long-term focus.

“The digital healthcare landscape is rapidly evolving and providers must adapt to be able to deliver high-quality care to patients. We at FTI Consulting have likewise adapted and broadened our focus, investing deeper into the multifaceted areas of digital health and consumer-centric design,” said Brian Flynn, a Senior Managing Director and Leader of Healthcare Business Transformation at FTI Consulting. “Kendall has the ability to break down complex problems and implement transformative changes that help our clients improve functions, deepening the level of expert service we provide.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Pelander was a Senior Manager for digital healthcare strategy at EY, focusing on digital enablement and innovation for the health and wellness industry. Her capabilities include care model transformation and connected care, analytic and digital enablement, platform strategies and go-to-market strategy.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Pelander said, “The healthcare industry continues to face difficulties with limited revenue streams, workforce shortages and inadequate patient-experience. FTI Consulting has the unique ability to tackle these challenges with multifaceted expertise and technology-driven solutions, and I’m thrilled to join a team of professionals capable of addressing the greatest needs of our clients.”

The Digital Health offering within the Healthcare Business Transformation practice provides clients with data-driven solutions to support a variety of needs, including strategic planning, performance improvement and modernization, patient engagement platforms, telehealth and remote patient monitoring, among others.

