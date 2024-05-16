Sod cutting at Harbour Square to prepare for Factory Girl Sculpture installation

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons joined the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Patricia Logue to formally cut the sod ahead of the installation of the Factory Girls Sculpture at Harbour Square in Londonderry.

Works have been ongoing for several weeks on this public realm project, which will transform the Harbour Square, Custom House Street, Guildhall Street, Whittaker Street, Foyle Embankment, and riverfront area of the City. The public realm project is supported by the Department for Communities and Derry City and Strabane District Council, and works are expected to continue into early autumn.

A key element of this project is the installation of the Factory Girls Sculpture, which celebrates local shirt factory workers and the significant role they played in the City and district’s cultural, heritage and economic history. The artwork will be incorporated as part of a wider public realm redevelopment of Harbour Square and will become an iconic attraction in the city centre.

Minister Lyons said:

“It is fantastic to see construction commence on this important project. The Factory Girls made a vital contribution to the City’s past, and I am pleased that my department’s funding will allow this to be recognised through this art piece. In addition to this, the important public realm improvements will provide a backdrop for this sculpture, attracting more visitors to the area and providing a welcome boost for the local economy.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Patricia Logue said:

“I am delighted to see the public realm works progressing well and really look forward to seeing the installation of a new public artwork to officially acknowledge the huge contribution our factory girls have made to this City and District. I am looking forward to the design coming to life and to seeing this important piece of art in place for future generations to enjoy.”

Factory Girls representative Mary White said:

“We are delighted to see this project progressing to this state and are excited to see the artwork showcasing the important role played by factory girls to the history and culture of the city. We are truly thankful to the Department for Communities and to the Council for their support in making this artwork happen and we look forward to continuing to work alongside all of the partners on this very special project to all our hearts.”

2. The Factory Girls sculpture, created by artist Chris Wilson, consists of three spool shaped forms with nighttime illumination. The design is based on the shapes of spools of thread as used in the shirt factory and was commissioned as part of an extensive engagement process with local factory girls and the public. A mock-up of the design is currently available for viewing at the Tower Museum reception.

