Fintech in Insurance Market is expected to record a positive CAGR of ~21.07% by 2030
A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title Global Fintech in Insurance Market Study Forecast till 2030.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on Fintech in Insurance Market Insights, to 2030. The growth of the Fintech in Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.
— Craig Francis
Some of the key players profiled in the study are Next Insurance, Lemonade, Oscar Health, Root Insurance, Breezeline, Next Insurance, Zego, Wefox, Talaxy, Munich Re, Swiss Re
The Global Fintech in Insurance market was valued at USD 26,091.44 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1,20,443 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.07 % during 2024-2030.
Definition: FinTech in Insurance is a financial technology that is reshaping the provision of financial services, creating new opportunities, and posing new challenges for both the insurance industry and financial supervisors. Fintech innovations refer to the variety of emerging technologies and innovative business models for the potential to transform the insurance business.
Geographically, North America is leading for adoption for fintech in insurance due to rising demand in various sectors such oil and gas, aviation, Manufacturing for insurance products and business lines, with concentrations in the P&C business, hence the market for fintech in insurance is triggering the growth of the market over the forecast period
Market Trends:
Rising demand for blockchain technology for faster-claiming process and payment
Fintech in insurance companies is minimizing inefficiencies by using artificial intelligence (AI) to automate much of this process.
Market Drivers:
Customers need quick, convenient, and personalized service. Fintech in insurance can help to offer such a service
Market Opportunities:
Fintech in insurance has meets the demand for the digital-native generation, helping insurers appeal to a younger clientele
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Fintech in Insurance Market: Property and Casualty, Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Fintech in Insurance Market: Consumer, Industrials, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Logistics, Financial Services, Government & Public Services, Life Sciences & Health Care
