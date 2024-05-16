Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market is Poised to Grow a Robust CAGR of +7.8% by 2030
A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title Global Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Study Forecast till 2030.
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Insights, to 2030" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Oxygen Therapy Equipment market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.
— Criag Francis
Some of the key players profiled in the study are Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Linde Healthcare (Germany), Chart Industries, Inc. (United States), Invacare Corporation (United States), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (United States), Smiths Medical (United States), DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Teleflex Incorporated (United States), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), Inogen, Inc. (United States).
The Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market is Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.
Get an Inside Scoop of Study, Request now for Sample Study @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-oxygen-therapy-equipment-market?utm_source=Krati_EINnews&utm_id=Krati
Definition: Oxygen Therapy Equipment is used to provide oxygen as a form of medical treatment for both chronic and acute conditions. Oxygen therapy equipment technology has advanced to the point where most patients can receive oxygen therapy at home without having to disrupt their lifestyle. These types of equipment are used for the treatment of various diseases such as COPD, asthma, cystic fibrosis, respiratory distress syndrome, and others where there is a poor supply of oxygen to the patient.
Market Trends:
Growing Healthcare Expenditure in Asia Pacific Countries
Market Drivers:
Increasing Demand for Oxygen Therapy Equipment: â€œOxygen therapy is an incredibly important and life-changing type of therapy when a doctor deems it necessary. But with the right oxygen therapy equipment, patients can lead normal lives and continue to be as active as they were before.â€
Shift from Traditional Cylinders to Portable Concentrators
Preference for Home-Based Oxygen Therapy
Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders
Market Opportunities:
Increasing Focus of Industry Players on Emerging Markets
Increasing Usage of Telemedicine and Telemonitoring
Market Leaders & Development Strategies:
For oxygen produced by the air-liquefaction process, the International Pharmacopoeia defines the requirements of medical-use oxygen. Currently, oxygen must contain not less than 99.5% v/v of O2. For Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants, the WHO interim guidance technical specifications for PSA plants, published in June 2020, specifies: "Pressure swing adsorption technology to produce medical oxygen 93%±3 from ambient air". For oxygen concentrators, the WHO-UNICEF technical specifications and guidance for oxygen therapy devices, published in 2019, as one of the sources of oxygen.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market: Oxygen Source Equipment {Oxygen Concentrators, Liquid Oxygen Devices, Oxygen Cylinders
Key Applications/end-users of Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market: COPD, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Pneumonia
Check for Best Quote @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1835?utm_source=Krati_EINnews&utm_id=Krati
With this report you will learn:
· Who the leading players are in Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market?
· What you should look for in a Oxygen Therapy Equipment
· What trends are driving the Market
· About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Oxygen Therapy Equipment vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification & comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
Who should get most benefit from this report insights?
· Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Oxygen Therapy Equipment
· Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Oxygen Therapy Equipment for large and enterprise level organizations
· Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
· Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.
Make an enquiry to understand outline of study and further possible customization in offering https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/enquiry-before-buy/global-oxygen-therapy-equipment-market?utm_source=Krati_EINnews&utm_id=Krati
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
• Overview of Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market
• Oxygen Therapy EquipmentSize (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2024-2030)
• Oxygen Therapy Equipment Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2024-2030)
• Oxygen Therapy Equipment Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2024-2030)
• Oxygen Therapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2024-2030)
• Oxygen Therapy Equipment Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Oxygen Therapy Equipment
• Oxygen Therapy Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
Get Detailed TOC and Overview of Report @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/report/global-oxygen-therapy-equipment-market
Thanks for reading this article, you can also make sectional purchase or opt-in for regional report by limiting the scope to only North America, ANZ, Europe or MENA Countries, Eastern Europe or European Union.
Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd
+1 5075562445
sales@htfmarketintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn