Chartis Research Welcomes Alexa McCloughan as Head of Research and Advisory
EINPresswire.com/ -- Chartis Research, a leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology, is excited to announce the appointment of Alexa McCloughan as the new Head of Research and Advisory. With an impressive track record in senior product management and business development across technology, IT, professional services, and financial services industries, Alexa is poised to drive significant advancements for Chartis and its clients.
Alexa brings her energy, analytical ability, and business process rigor to Chartis, enhancing the company's ability to provide innovative and client-centric solutions. Her extensive experience with renowned firms such as Forrester, Greenwich Associates, Gartner, and IDC highlights her capability to lead with strategic vision and operational excellence. At these organizations, Alexa successfully launched new products that not only achieved significant growth but also set new industry standards.
As a seasoned leader, Alexa is known for her laser focus on client centricity and an unwavering commitment to innovation. She has consistently built and nurtured highly motivated teams, fostering a collaborative environment to deliver cross-functional projects with exceptional results. This leadership style aligns perfectly with Chartis' mission to deliver top-tier research and advisory services to its clients.
Alexa's career began as an equity analyst at Goldman Sachs, where she was part of the technology research team. She holds a BA in Business Administration and French from Franklin & Marshall College, providing her with a solid foundation in both business and analytical disciplines.
In her new role at Chartis, Alexa will leverage her extensive experience and industry insights to further enhance Chartis' research capabilities and advisory services. Her leadership will ensure that Chartis continues to be a “force multiplier” in the industry, delivering unparalleled value to its clients.
“I am excited to now be part of Chartis as Head of Research and Advisory where I can enable Chartis’ impressive IP to be a ‘force multiplier’ in the industry,” said Alexa.
Chartis Research is confident that Alexa's appointment will significantly benefit its clients, providing them with cutting-edge insights and strategic guidance to navigate the complexities of the risk technology market.
About Chartis Research
Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance, and compliance. With a deep understanding of the market dynamics and technological advancements, Chartis delivers critical insights that help organizations make informed decisions and stay ahead of the curve.
Mark Tredway
Alexa brings her energy, analytical ability, and business process rigor to Chartis, enhancing the company's ability to provide innovative and client-centric solutions. Her extensive experience with renowned firms such as Forrester, Greenwich Associates, Gartner, and IDC highlights her capability to lead with strategic vision and operational excellence. At these organizations, Alexa successfully launched new products that not only achieved significant growth but also set new industry standards.
As a seasoned leader, Alexa is known for her laser focus on client centricity and an unwavering commitment to innovation. She has consistently built and nurtured highly motivated teams, fostering a collaborative environment to deliver cross-functional projects with exceptional results. This leadership style aligns perfectly with Chartis' mission to deliver top-tier research and advisory services to its clients.
Alexa's career began as an equity analyst at Goldman Sachs, where she was part of the technology research team. She holds a BA in Business Administration and French from Franklin & Marshall College, providing her with a solid foundation in both business and analytical disciplines.
In her new role at Chartis, Alexa will leverage her extensive experience and industry insights to further enhance Chartis' research capabilities and advisory services. Her leadership will ensure that Chartis continues to be a “force multiplier” in the industry, delivering unparalleled value to its clients.
“I am excited to now be part of Chartis as Head of Research and Advisory where I can enable Chartis’ impressive IP to be a ‘force multiplier’ in the industry,” said Alexa.
Chartis Research is confident that Alexa's appointment will significantly benefit its clients, providing them with cutting-edge insights and strategic guidance to navigate the complexities of the risk technology market.
About Chartis Research
Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance, and compliance. With a deep understanding of the market dynamics and technological advancements, Chartis delivers critical insights that help organizations make informed decisions and stay ahead of the curve.
Mark Tredway
Chartis Research
+420 722800882
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube