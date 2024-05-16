Telega.io Takes the Lead: First Telegram Marketing Platform to Accept Notcoin!

Dubai, UAE, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telega.io, a pioneer in Telegram marketing solutions, is happy to announce a significant update to our payment options. After its public release, Telega.io will be the first Telegram influencer marketing platform worldwide to incorporate Notcoin as a method of payment. This initiative is a major leap forward in enhancing the adaptability and ease of digital marketing campaigns via Telegram.







About Telega.io Ad Exchange

As a leading force in Telegram marketing, Telega.io offers advertisers a powerful platform to access a vast network of over 6,000 Telegram channels and groups, including 400 channels specifically focused on cryptocurrency topics. Known for its innovative approaches and excellent customer service, Telega.io facilitates an efficient and impactful advertising presence within Telegram's dynamic ecosystem.

What is Notcoin?

Launched in 2024, Notcoin quickly emerged as a distinctive meme coin within the Telegram community, evolving from an entertaining game to a recognized cryptocurrency (the NOT Token). With its design focused on ease of use and accessibility, Notcoin simplifies cryptocurrency transactions, making it an attractive payment option for advertisers aiming to maximize their reach on Telegram.

Why This Integration Matters

The adoption of Notcoin by Telega.io represents a pioneering step in utilizing emerging cryptocurrencies to enhance marketing strategies. This initiative broadens the payment options available to advertisers and positions Telega.io at the forefront of digital marketing innovation. By embracing Notcoin, Telega.io offers advertisers an even more flexible and efficient way to manage their advertising budgets and engage with global audiences.

Telega.io is proud to set a global trend by integrating Notcoin into our payment solutions, reinforcing our commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology and enhancing the advertising experience for our clients worldwide.





Nick Blare Senior account manager Telega.io info (at) telega.io