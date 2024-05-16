Introducing Kush God: the next big strain from Pure Sunfarms

PURE SUNFARMS CROSSES ITS ICONIC PINK KUSH FOR FIRST TIME TO CREATE NEW STRAIN.

DELTA, British Columbia, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Sunfarms Corp. (“Pure Sunfarms”), a leading producer in the Canadian cannabis market and wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF), expands its roster of quality dried flower with Kush God – a fresh cultivar of iconic lineage.



The powerful new indica is a genetic powerhouse, from two iconic parent strains: Pink Kush and Pineapple God. It is also the first Pink Kush cross from the Pure Sunfarms breeding program, bringing dedicated fans of the strains an exciting new offering.

“Kush God is the best of our genetics coming together, combining the unique characteristics from two of our most powerful cultivars. We crossed our all-time best-selling Pink Kush with our bold, frosty and fruity Pineapple God to create an epic strain we know consumers will love,” says Orville Bovenschen. “We’re always pheno-hunting and developing new strains, and this one is exceptional, I would consider it to be a quad.”

Pink Kush has cemented its place as a consumer favourite since its launch four years ago, maintaining a record as the #1 top-selling strain through 2023 in Ontario (Canada’s largest market)1. As of April 2024, Pink Kush represents the most popular strain nation-wide2. Pure Sunfarms’ own Pineapple God has seen similar success since hitting markets in spring 2023, becoming a top seller in the premium flower category and currently holding its place as the #1 premium flower product nationally3.

Having launched in B.C. this March, Kush God is already a top 10 (#8) selling flower product in the province4. Currently available across B.C, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, with Alberta coming soon, Kush God arrives just in time for summer.

_____

1 Based on estimated retail sales reported by HiFyre for 2023.

2 Based on rolling three-month sales to April 2024 reported by HiFyre.

3 Based on estimated retail sales for April 2024 reported by HiFyre.

4 Based on BCLDB estimated retail sales for April 2024.

About Pure Sunfarms

Pure Sunfarms is a global leader in cultivation, operating one of the largest cannabis facilities in the world. With a focus on high-quality BC-grown cannabis, the company combines decades of agricultural and legacy experience with large-scale operational excellence in its state-of-the-art greenhouses located in Delta, British Columbia.

Known as a top-selling brand of recreational dried flower across Canada, as well as a top licensed producer, Pure Sunfarms is renowned for producing popular cultivars like its Pink Kush.

Pure Sunfarms products are currently available across Canada. The company also produces cannabis products for other licensed producers in Canada and maintains EU GMP certification for exports to medicinal markets internationally.

Pure Sunfarms is the licensed producer of record for Pure Sunfarms, The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co., Soar, and Super Toast. Pure Sunfarms is a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF).

www.puresunfarms.com

About Village Farms International

Village Farms leverages decades of experience as a large-scale, Controlled Environment Agriculture-based, vertically integrated supplier for high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods opportunities, with a strong foundation as a leading fresh produce supplier to grocery and large-format retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada, and new high-growth opportunities in the cannabis and CBD categories in North America, the Netherlands and selected markets internationally.

The Company's wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the single largest cannabis operations in the world, the lowest-cost greenhouse producer and one of Canada’s best-selling brands. The Company also owns 70% of Québec-based, Rose LifeScience, a leading third-party cannabis products commercialization expert in the Province of Québec. Village Farms ranks as the #2 producer nationally in Canada.

In the U.S., wholly owned Balanced Health Botanicals is one of the leading CBD brands and e-commerce platforms in the country. Subject to compliance with all applicable US federal and state laws and stock exchange rules, Village Farms plans to enter the US high-THC cannabis market via multiple strategies, leveraging one of the largest greenhouse operations in the country (more than 5.5 million square feet in West Texas), as well as the operational and product expertise gained through Pure Sunfarms' cannabis success in Canada.

Internationally, Village Farms is targeting selected, nascent, legal cannabis and CBD opportunities with significant medium and long-term potential, with an initial focus on the Asia-Pacific region and Europe. In the Netherlands, it is the only North American producer to hold one of ten cannabis licenses in this limited license country.

