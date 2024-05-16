BLAST HOGE Spearheads New DeFi Initiatives on the Blast Network, Expanding and Rewarding the Hoge Finance Community

Developed by community members from Hoge Finance, Blast Hoge is pioneering significant developments on the Blast Ethereum Layer 2 network.

Miami, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the overwhelming success of its sold-out launch key NFT collection via BLASTR —which attracted the highest number of unique wallets minted on the platform— BLAST HOGE is set to launch an upcoming token release, an NFT-governed DAO, and several strategic partnerships designed to broaden the Hoge ecosystem and incentivize participation and adoption on the Blast network .

Strategic Expansion and Rewarding Community Engagement

Blast Hoge has established strategic partnerships with key platforms across the Blast network, such as BLASTR, Blasterswap , Blastup, GM App , and Meme.fun.

The upcoming initiatives are not only aimed at enhancing the project's visibility and accessibility but also at rewarding the existing Hoge Finance community and early Blast adopters.

A forthcoming collaboration with Magna for token vesting and unlocks ensures secure and equitable token distribution, supporting the integrity of these initiatives.

Upcoming Public Sale and DAO Launch

Scheduled for late June, the public sale hosted by Blastup, the network's largest launchpad, is set to attract broader market attention.

Furthermore, the launch of an NFT-governed DAO, inspired by the prestigious PlutoCats—Blast network’s most valuable NFT collection—will empower the community with significant governance rights, amplifying their impact on the project's direction.

Innovative Contributions to the Hoge Finance Ecosystem

Kash Corleone, Founder & Creative Director, commented on the synergistic impact of these new offerings: "Blast Hoge is a testament to what we can achieve within the Hoge Finance ecosystem when we unite to innovate and lead. It's about creating immediate utility and value, rewarding our long-standing community, and encouraging broader L2 adoption amongst Ethereum holders."

Kyle Jackson, Co-Founder & Chief of Technology, emphasized the value in what is to come : "As an eight-year crypto veteran and seasoned software architect, I'm overly excited about what we are accomplishing. We are leading Blast Hoge into uncharted territories, reshaping DeFi through strategic collaborations with leading protocols and dApps while building what will become the largest community on the network.”

Engage with Blast Hoge

For more information on participating in the upcoming token release, the NFT-governed DAO, or to engage with the Blast Ninja game, please visit:

Official Website: https://blasthoge.xyz/

Play Blast Ninja: play.blasthoge.xyz

Email: info (at) blasthoge.com





About Blast Hoge

Leading blockchain innovation on the Blast network, Blast Hoge, developed by community leaders within the Hoge Finance community, specializes in NFTs, DAOs, and fostering dynamic community engagement. Dedicated to creating efficient, community-focused solutions, Blast Hoge is at the forefront of transformative initiatives in the decentralized finance landscape on the Blast network.

info (at) blasthoge.xyz