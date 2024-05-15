Submit Release
State Secretary Štucin: Dialogue is crucial for stability and progress in Bosnia and Herzegovina

SLOVENIA, May 15 - State Secretary Marko Štucin participated in the UN Security Council debate on Bosnia and Herzegovina, during which the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt, presented the latest report on the situation in the country. In his intervention, the State Secretary underlined the importance of respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Bosnia and Herzegovina and reiterated that the country’s future lies in the EU.

