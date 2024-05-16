Minister for Health announces public consultation on expansion of pharmacy

On 1 March 2024, the first recommendation of the Pharmacy Taskforce, approved by the Minister for Health, was enacted. This change means that prescribers can now write prescriptions for patients that are valid for up to 12 months. And from September, patients can ask their pharmacists to extend prescriptions from 6 months to a maximum of 12 months, if they have a prescription dated 1 March 2024, or later. For more information about these changes click here.