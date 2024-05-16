Public Consultation - Expanding the Role of Pharmacists in Ireland

The Taskforce has identified pharmacists prescribing some medications as a potential expansion of the role of pharmacists. For example, pharmacists prescribing under a Common Conditions Scheme. Under such a scheme, pharmacists would be able to prescribe and supply some prescription-only medicines for uncomplicated conditions, without the need for a doctor’s visit. Pharmacists prescribing has been done in other countries for common conditions such as, sore throat, uncomplicated urinary tract infections, common skin infections such as impetigo.