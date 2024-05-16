Nature Based Management of Urban Rainwater and Urban Surface Water Discharges - A National Strategy

These nature-based solutions (NbS) are designed primarily to take in rainwater runoff, store the rainwater or “slow the flow” and, in doing so, remove many of the pollutants before allowing the treated runoff back into the drainage system. While this is their primary role, they are also planted and landscaped appropriately and contribute towards a more pleasant urban environment which can be used to prioritise pedestrians, cyclists and other active and sustainable travel modes.