LANZATECH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates De-SPAC Merger of LNZA and AMCI and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into the officers or directors of LanzaTech Global, Inc. (“LanzaTech”) (NASDAQ: LNZA). We are investigating securities fraud and breach of fiduciary duty claims on behalf of shareholders of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (“AMCI”) (NASDAQ: AMCI and AMCIW), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), who acquired AMCI shares before the closing of its business combination with LanzaTech Global, Inc. (“LanzaTech”) (NASDAQ: LNZA), on or before February 6, 2023.



LanzaTech is an innovative carbon capture and transformation company that converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products that people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech maintains its principal executive offices in Skokie, Illinois. The business combination of AMCI and LanzaTech was approved by AMCI shareholders at its Special Meeting held on February 6, 2023. LanzaTech common stock began trading on the NASDAQ under its new ticker symbol “LNZA”, on February 10, 2023.

