FUTUREFUEL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating FutureFuel Corp. on Behalf of FutureFuel Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against FutureFuel Corp. (“FutureFuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FF) on behalf of FutureFuel stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether FutureFuel has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On May 10, 2024, FutureFuel disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it "has identified a correction required to be made to its historical consolidated statements of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2023, nine months ended September 30, 2023 and year ended December 31, 2023", "relat[ing] solely to the reported amount of ‘Other assets' and the resulting total amount of ‘Net Cash Flows From Operating Activities' and the reported amount of ‘Collateralization of derivative instruments' and the resulting total amount of ‘Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities' in the respective consolidated statements of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2023, nine months ended September 30, 2023 and year ended December 31, 2023 (collectively, the ‘Correction')." Accordingly, FutureFuel advised that certain of the Company's previous financial statements should no longer be relied upon and would be restated.

On this news, FutureFuel's stock price fell $0.47 per share, or 8.55%, to close at $5.03 per share on May 13, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired FutureFuel shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: