OSCE supports inter-institutional working group meeting on tailings safety

On 15 May 2024, a working group meeting on tailings safety and water pollution prevention took place in Dushanbe.

The OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe (POiD), together with the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), organized the event that was attended by 35 representatives from government agencies, international organizations, academia, civil society and the media community. The event aimed to strengthen inter-institutional co-operation among responsible government agencies, local authorities, mining enterprises and the civil society sector.

Participants shared current updates on tailings safety and prevention of accidental water pollution in Tajikistan, focusing on challenges and priorities related to water quality and industrial accidents’ prevention, preparedness and response. They also reviewed past activities, the 2023 work plan’s major developments, and the 2024 activities draft plan.

The activity is part of the POiD’s ongoing efforts to support the Government of Tajikistan in acceding to the UNECE Convention on the Transboundary Effects of Industrial Accidents. It is also in line with OSCE’s commitments in the area of the water sector.