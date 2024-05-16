Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,962 in the last 365 days.

OSCE donates IT equipment to Tajikistan’s Ministry of Health and Social Protection of Population

On 15 May 2024, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe (POiD) donated IT equipment to Tajikistan’s Ministry of Health and Social Protection of Population. The donated equipment consisted of 10 laptops, one projector, and one coloured printer. This equipment will be utilized by the Ministry's staff to facilitate their work in the field of water management, sanitation, and hygiene.  

The POiD has been collaborating with the Ministry since 2021. The areas of co-operation include supporting the development of legislation and rules, conducting awareness-raising campaigns, and organizing capacity-building events for regional sanitation and epidemiologic centers.

This activity is part of the POiD’s ongoing efforts to support the Government of Tajikistan in implementing the 2022-2030 National Strategy for Drinking Water Safety. It also aligns with the OSCE’s commitments in the areas of sustainable water management.

You just read:

OSCE donates IT equipment to Tajikistan’s Ministry of Health and Social Protection of Population

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more