On May 14th, the inaugural meeting of the Central Asia Regional Expert Council in Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Returnees convened in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Distinguished representatives from Central Asian nations, alongside international entities such as UN agencies, the OSCE, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and others gathered for this significant event. Experts specializing in the rehabilitation and reintegration of individuals returning from conflict zones also participated.

The gathering served as a pivotal platform for Central Asian countries to exchange their experiences regarding the repatriation of citizens from conflict areas. Discussions revolved around implementing a comprehensive, whole-of-government approach to facilitate the reintegration process effectively. Moreover, there was emphasis on bolstering the involvement of local communities and civil society organizations, thus fostering a holistic, whole-of-society approach.

OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan Ambassador Antti Karttunen congratulated all participants for the successful first meeting of the Expert Council. “As we conclude, let us carry with us the lessons learned and the connections forged during this conference. Let us remain committed to our shared goal of creating a more secure and resilient future for all”, Ambassador Karttunen said in his concluding remarks.

Initiated by Uzbekistan's President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during the high-level conference "Regional cooperation of the countries of Central Asia under the Joint Action Plan for the implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy" in March 2022, the establishment of the Regional Expert Council garnered support from international partners.

The event's coordination was a collaborative effort involving the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan (ISRS), the State Security Service of Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, the Committee on Family and Women under the Ministry of Employment and Poverty Reduction of Uzbekistan, as well as UNOCT, UNRCCA.