Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko

AZERBAIJAN, May 16 - 16 May 2024, 11:11

An official welcome ceremony was held for Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, who arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a state visit.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Belarusian President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, welcomed Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of Belarus.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Belarusian President.

The national anthems of the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The delegation of Azerbaijan was introduced to the President of Belarus, while the delegation of Belarus was introduced to the President of Azerbaijan.

The guard of honor marched in front of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to the accompaniment of a military march.

The presidents posed for official photos.

