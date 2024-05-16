The Communications Museum launches a temporary exhibition – Dragon Present in the Postage Stamps

MACAU, May 16 - This year of the Dragon is also known as the Year of Jiachen. Celebrating the 140th Anniversary of the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT), the Communications Museum opened the temporary exhibition “Dragon Present in the Postage Stamps” on May16th. The opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of the new exhibition were presided by Ms. Lau Wai Meng, Director of CTT , Mr. Kong Iat Fu, Acting Director of Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau of Macau, Ms. Tong Iok Peng, Acting Director of Marine and Water Bureau, Mr. Hoi Io Meng, Deputy Director of Macao Government Tourism Office, Ms. Isabel Celeste Jorge, Administrator of the Administrative Council of Municipal Affairs Bureau, Mr. Wong Iong Keong, Senior Divisional Officer, representative of Fire Services Bureau, and Ms. Lou Ho Ian, Director of Macao Museum, representative of Cultural Affairs Bureau.

The exhibition showcases 166 sets of Lunar Year of the Dragon stamps issued by 67 countries and regions, telling the story of the origins and culture of the dragon through the postage stamps. The exhibition is divided into five parts, including Dragon in Calligraphy, Dragon in Crafts, the twelve Chinese zodiac signs and the eastern and western dragons of the Dragon Family, Dragons in Traditional Festivals, and Dragons in Literature, Legends and Myths. The exhibition also features interesting and interactive games, such as Self-service Overprinting, Calligraphy Copying, Dialogue with the Dragon, Dancing with the Dragon, experience of "Dragon Boat on Land" and Cosplay, etc. Special guided tours for groups will be available during the exhibition period. For details, please visit the museum’s website: www.cmm.gov.mo